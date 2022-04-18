Emma Watson Avoids Movies With Prosthetics Like Her Life Depends On It

Emma Watson’s acting resume is certainly interesting. She spent 10 years filming and promoting the eight Harry Potter films. However, his projects have been quite eclectic since he hung up his wand. From starring indies like The perks of Being a Wallflower to great Disney hits like Beauty and the Beast, has ventured into a lot of genres. And while the actress admits she doesn’t have a clear strategy for casting roles, there are some things she avoids like the plague. One thing, in particular, is movies that require you to wear prosthetics.

Emma Watson wore facial prosthetics in the latest ‘Harry Potter’ movie

Long-time Watson fans will remember that she wore prosthetics in a movie before. In the epilogue of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Watson had to be over 19 years old. Creating an older-looking Hermione Granger meant that Watson wore facial prosthetics for the film’s final scene. Many Potterheads will agree that the facial prosthetics looked pretty weird on camera.

Daniel Radcliffe joked about what the cast looked like in the ’19 Years Later’ epilogue scene

But fans weren’t the only ones who criticized the facial prosthetics. At HBO’s Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe also made fun of them. He and Rupert Grint also used them for the epilogue, and when he met up with his co-stars, he made a hilarious joke about them.

“We all still look better than we did in the epilogue, which is great,” Radcliffe said. “Like, we’ve done it before that.” Grint and Watson seemed to agree with Radcliffe’s statement and laughed merrily. But while the facial prosthetics looked strange, they were even more difficult to use. In an interview with JoBlo, Watson talked about filming the epilogue scene in Harry Potter. The bright ring The actor mentioned the prosthetics as a particularly miserable part of the experience.

Watson shared that wearing prosthetics was miserable

“That was definitely a challenge; there are so many challenges in these last two,” Watson shared of the Harry Potter epilogue. “Pretending I had kids and acting like they were my kids was the weirdest thing, that I had kids. So weird. That was a fight. I was like, ‘Am I doing this right? How I can…?’ It was difficult to know how to approach it, so I hope it turns out well in the end. Prosthetics are horrible. I will never… I will avoid making a film with prosthetics, as if my life depended on it. I’m glad I got a taste of that experience, enough to know it’s miserable. It was obvious to me.”

The cast of ‘Harry Potter’ had to reshoot the epilogue scene

But facial prosthetics weren’t the only challenge of filming the Harry Potter epilogue. The cast and crew were also under a time crunch. They initially attempted to shoot up the royal station at King’s Cross during business hours. Unfortunately, time constraints made it nearly impossible for the cast to get a proper shot. Ultimately, they were forced to film the scene a second time on their set in Leavesden.

“I think we made it very difficult for ourselves, because we shot it in King’s Cross, really,” Daniel Radcliffe revealed to Collider when discussing the reshoots for the epilogue. “And, you know, this time we’re going to shoot it in Leavesden on a set because it’s… We made it really hard for ourselves. Having to rush that sequence, and it’s an important sequence, is not something any of us want to do.” Redoing the epilogue probably gave Watson, Radcliffe, and Grint a better chance of pulling off the scene. However, the facial prosthetics were probably already as good as they could have been.

