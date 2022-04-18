Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will work together in Barbie movie

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will meet in the film about Mattel’s most famous doll: Barbie.

The film directed by the American producer and screenwriter, Greta Gerwig, will star Margot Robbie, who will give life to Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, who will represent Ken.

The film project has been cooking for several years, since since 2014, Sony acquired the rights to the Barbie company to prepare the film, however, a series of obstacles arose that were delaying the project.

In this period, actresses like Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were contemplated to bring Barbie to life, however, they left the project. This also happened with the director Alethea Jones and the screenwriter Olivia Milch, who chose not to continue in it.

The cast also includes Simu Liu, the actor seen in Shan-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, Kate Mckinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp and Will Ferrell.

Emma Mackey, who was nominated for Best Comedy Actress at the British Academy Television Awards in 2021, for her role in Sex Education, will also participate, although the role she will play in the film is still unknown.

Information: The Financial