Elon Musk and James Franco lovers of Amber Heard according to videos presented by Johnny Depp

On April 12, the trial between the actors began. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia, USA, in this lawsuits were filed by the actor for defamation in an article published in the Washington Post, for his part Amber talks about substance abuse and death threat, now Depp has brought to light 2 alleged infidelities.

the billionaire Elon MuskTesla owner and actor James Franco They are the 2 men with the Depp assured that his wife had cheated on him and presented evidence

It might interest you: A copy? Lyn May claims to have created the “Anitta Challenge”

The actor’s defense presented a compilation video in which the woman is observed having dates with the 2, one of the shots shows the woman using only a sheet to cover her body since she is naked, in addition clips are included where shows signs of affection with both men.

Depp’s demand is for 50 million dollars and the confirmation that these videos were filmed during their marriage could be the piece for his accusations to proceed.

For her part, Amber has not mentioned anything but it is known that both Musk and Franco will appear in court to clarify the dates on which the tapes were recorded, although it is very unlikely that their response will be positive since in the past both have denied the accusations.

It might interest you: Do you know the Mexican Chernobyl? This Mexican youtuber took a walk

In the first trial there were 14 statements against Depp of which 12 were taken as true by the judge of that trial. Depp denied all the accusations.

It is not the first time that the actor has gone to court since in 2020 a trial was held in London in which Depp sued The Sun for defamation, the lawsuit was dismissed in March.

GR

Related