Easter: Thalía, The Kardashians and other celebrities celebrate the tradition

One of the most popular traditions in USA during Holy Week it is nothing more and nothing less than Easter Day, where it is common to celebrate with Easter eggs, which are figures which symbolize the beginning of life and fertility.

For this year several celebrities got creative to celebrate the tradition, the kardashian family threw the house out the window, with huge chocolate eggs and gifts.

In addition to the Mexican Thalía, she shared a moving image where she used white boots full of flowers and a white and silver bodysuit, of course with pink rabbit ears, and edited it on a sky background.

Other artists who shared their Easter celebrations

Nick Jonas, the member of the Jonas Brothers trio, celebrated it with his partner, actress Priyanka Chopra.

Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, also celebrated his daughter Tiana’s birthday. “Happy fourth birthday and happy Easter my love. My greatest joy is being your dad,” he wrote.

The one who got into the role, leaving Iron Man behind, was Robert Downey Jr., who used even botarga to turn into a rabbit. “Rebirth and resurrection,” he wrote.

While Reese Witherspoon celebrated with an Easter egg-inspired feast and dressing up with her husband Jim Toth and their pet. “Traditions are important,” she stressed.

On the Instagram of some of the members of the socialite dynasty, such as Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, details of the luxurious celebration were seen, which included colored eggs with surprises for all the children, including little Stormi (Kylie’s daughter, decorated baskets, candy machines and toys for all the guests were some of the details they received.

