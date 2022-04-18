Dwayne Johnson, the cutest dad on his daughter Tiana’s 4th birthday | News

Owner of an imposing physique, Dwayne Johnson He is one of the favorite actors for action movies, however, outside the sets he is the most loving and fun dad with his three daughters. Although the protagonist of Jumanji He usually uses his social networks to promote his film projects and share part of his impressive training routines, from time to time he shares some glimpses of his facet as a dad. And now that Tianathe youngest of her daughters, has celebrated her fourth birthday, rock I couldn’t miss the opportunity to dedicate some nice words to him. “Great Easter/birthday weekend Tia!”, wrote the actor on his Instagram account when sharing some images of the double celebration. “She runs around like the little tornado that she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, everything stops abruptly, which means I have to stop what I’m doing when she says, ‘Dad feed me.’ ”, continued Dwayne in his post, in which he included some photos that prove his words. “Then the mermaid piñata takes a beating until there is only one dangling head left… Happy 4th birthday and happy Easter, my love! My greatest joy is being your dad!”ended. rock He has opened up before about how much being the father of three daughters means to him. “Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become great balancers in my life: I’m surrounded by estrogen and I wouldn’t have it any other way., he wrote on his Instagram in February of last year. The actor is the father of simone19, daughter from his past relationship with Danny Garcia, with whom he maintains an excellent relationship, so much so that they are even partners. And she also has two little daughters, Jasmin6, and Tiana, who has just turned 4, the result of her current marriage to Lauren Hashianwhom she married in August 2019 in Hawaii.