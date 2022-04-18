Due to problems, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck cancel the purchase of a mansion

The new relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has given much to talk about. This couple of artists had already formed a relationship more than 20 years ago, a relationship in which they became committed, but due to external situations, both separated. Now, after JLo ended her commitment to former baseball player Álex Rodríguez, the idyll between López and Affleck was seen afloat again.

Recently, Jennifer confessed in an interview that Ben had proposed to her while she was in the bathroom: “One Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee. and he proposed to me. I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘yes, of course it’s a yes’. However, the romance could be in the midst of some turmoil.

The problems of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck that led them not to buy a mansion

Both actors had planned to acquire a mansion valued at 55 million dollars, the Bel Air house. Nevertheless, lovers will have to find a new place to live after their wedding celebration. Apparently, the TMZ portal commented that the couple withdrew the offer for reasons that are not yet known, although it is suspected that the causes may be due to the fact that they would not have liked something about the property, the house or its owner.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking for a new home to start the family’s new term and it is believed that they already have a property seen in the same sector where the couple had set their eyes in the first place. The new house would be worth $165 million, according to the news outlet The Daily Mail. This place would have 14 rooms, 27 bathrooms, 100 parking spaces, a movie theater and beauty salons..