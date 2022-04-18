Dress with thin straps: who suits you

Slits, cut-outs, bras worn as tops, deep necklines: fashion is sexy again. The protagonist of this new hyper feminine and seductive trend is the dress with thin straps. Not only the classic slip dress, but also more adherent and shorter designs, which include intertwining and overlapping games. The credit goes to the big names in international fashion, such as Saint Laurent, Versace And Jacquemus. Even though celebrities seem to prefer the proposals of new designers such as Nensi Dojaka And Dion Lee. Who is it good for? How to combine it? On what occasions to show it off? Here is the vademecum on the thin straps dress.

Who is the dress with thin straps good for?

With a casual beauty and notable chameleon features, the slip dress has become a celebrity wardrobe must-have and not. As well as the passe-partout par excellence of season of ceremonies and weddings. With an intelligent style and an infinite variety of variations, the dress with thin straps looks good on anyone who wants to enhance the décolleté. It will be enough then study a styling ad doc to correct or disguise what you don’t want to show off.

Why is it the must-have for spring summer 2022?

Versatile, comfortable and easy to combine. It is impossible not to love and own a spaghetti strap dress. Slip dress like that of Carrie Bradshaw or Kate Mossor in a mini version like those of Rihanna and Hailey Bieber. Or again, with weaves, slits and necklines like that of Zendaya, signed Nensi Dojaka. This dress is the ace in the sleeve of every wardrobe, able to get noticed thanks to theabsolute simplicity.

How to combine it?

The dress with thin straps, especially if in a solid color, is a white canvas with which to indulge in styling. To get one grunge styleperfect for everyday, just wear it with one biker leather jacket and combat boots, or sneakers. More elegant, but with unmatched versatility, the blazer is the faithful companion of the slip dress. Both for casual-chic city outfits, and for events and weddings, where it is combined with sandals and jewel bag. Or worn alone, for an ultra minimal effect. Unique in its simplicity, the shoes will determine the mood.

