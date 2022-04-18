Dr Disrespect Reveals Idea To Make An Even Better Fortnite Zero Build Mode

Dr Disrespect is a star streamer all over the world. He is known for his games of violence, speed and momentum, and also for producing streams of him. He is a two-time ‘World Blockbuster Video Game Champion’ consecutively in 1993 and 1994.

Ever since the Fortnite Zero Build mode was introduced, players are linking it and those who left the game are also getting back into the game. Dr. Disrespect is one of them and as he plays he reveals the idea of ​​making an even better Zero Build mode.

Dr Disrespect talks about the idea of ​​further improving Zero Build mode

Doc came back to Fortnite after hearing about the new mode in Zero Build game, and played it in his recent stream while playing, he said that this mode could be even better and shared some ideas to improve this mode.

He said: “I shoot him first. Everything is fine. We were locked in there and all of a sudden we had no shotgun ammo,” Doc said after losing a battle. “I really didn’t understand. I had no idea. I’m not paying attention.”

He explains his point more briefly and says: “I just hope my weapons are reloaded. I think after a certain amount of time your weapon should reload. I do not want to think about that. I don’t even want to think about it.”

He called this idea the genius talked about “regenerate ammo”.eload technology,” he explains, “I spray a full gun and then switch to a secondary one,” he continues “But as I change it, the first gun is loading the bullets and it’s already loading. Download to reload technology”.

Well this is going to be seen if Fortnite took this idea to improve Zero Build, we have to wait to see it in the next update. This idea is similar to Apex Legends and Destiny 2 where weapons automatically reload.

