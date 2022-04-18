Do you like English names? You will love these boy names

Probably, when the pregnancy test was positive a few months ago, the head already began to spin on the subject of choosing the name of the baby. However, until the sex is known, many families do not really begin to shuffle names. Others, however, have clear from the beginning a couple of girl’s names if she is a girl and a couple of boy’s names if she is a boy. Regardless of the side you are, if you are pregnant and expecting a child, we will try to help you with the choice of name.

There is boy names of all kinds: more modern, more classic, of biblical origin, Basque names, other sonorous and beautiful names… there is something for all tastes. For some people, choosing the name of the baby is something simple and does not require thinking about it, since they have a clear idea. However, in other homes, the name of the child becomes a decision that requires a lot of analysis and a lot of thinking.

The fundamental thing when choosing the name of the baby is that we like it, it moves us and transmits us. We can also think of possible abbreviations that are frequent with that name, since we must bear in mind that these abbreviations and nicknames are very frequent. What we do recommend is that this decision be made from love and happiness and not from commitment or family pressure.

It is a good idea to try to know everything we can about the name that we are going to choose for our son or daughter. Its origin, its meaning, possible variants in other languages, which characters have carried it throughout history… all this can help to make a more conscious decision and, above all, to fall in love more with a name, which in the end And after all, that is what it is about, because we are choosing the name for one of the most important little people in our lives.

If you are looking for original or unusual names in Spain and you like everything related to the English language and Anglo-Saxon countries, you will like the selection that we have created for you: 30 simple and beautiful English names. They are very sonorous and easy to pronounce. Do you dare to choose one of these boy names for your little one? Pay attention, surely one of them will leave you thinking for a while!