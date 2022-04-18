Discover all the series premieres from April 18 to 24

Easter days are over and to cheer yourself up a little nothing better than discovering the premieres of series from April 18 to 24. Long-awaited series like the second half of the seventh season of Fear The Walking Deadthe sixth of Better Call Saulthe second of The Flight Attendant Y Russian doll, Feeling, Guilt either Gaslitamong other.

Monday, April 18

Fear The Walking Dead season 7 second half

AMC the new installment of this series that takes place months after the nuclear explosion, although Victor Strand is the only person who has become strong. He is in charge of selecting who has a second chance to live. The other members of the group have suffered a lot although they still have a great desire to live even if this means taking the Strand Tower by force and continuing the search for Father, a mythical place that no one knows if it really exists.

Tuesday, April 19

Better Call Saul Season 6 and final (part one)

Movistar Plus+ premieres the last season of this series ending Jimmy McGill’s complicated journey of transformation into hustler criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. This season Jimmy/Saul/Gene will continue to try to disappear from Lalo’s radar: from the cartel to the courts or from Albuquerque to Omaha. Mike, Gus, Varga and Lalo will continue in their lethal game of cat and mouse. The second part of this last season will be released in July.

Guilt

Filmin premieres this series, which is the first series produced by BBC Scotland. Its protagonists are two brothers run over and accidentally kill an old man. Although they erase all their traces, their lives begin to fall apart when the neighbors and relatives of the dead man begin to have doubts about the way he died.

Wednesday, April 20

Russian doll Season 2

Netflix premieres the second part of this comedy starring Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett). The two are trapped in a time loop that makes them die to always wake up at the same time and place.. The only way to fix his problems is to repeat his days before he can have a normal life again. In the new episodes, the story continues to explore existentialist themes from humor and science fiction.

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Disney+ premieres this series starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrew based on the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. The series tells how the youngest billionaire in the world lost everything in the blink of an eye.

YAKAMOZ S-245

Netflix premieres this series derived from into the night what explore another side of that post-apocalyptic world where the sun causes the death of anyone who is bathed in its light. The action moves to a submarine that, instead of carrying out its last mission, becomes a kind of Noah’s Ark and the only chance for its crew to survive.

Hunch

Netflix premieres this series starring a man who wants revenge on the organ traffickers who killed his wife. She was the one who received her heart. When they fall in love, neither knows what unites them.

Tandem Season 6

COSMO premieres the sixth season which continues the story of the note Léa wrote for Paul, leaving the door open to a new relationship. While Léa waited for a response from Paul, his wife, Inés, intercepted the note before he did and destroyed it.

Thursday, April 22

The Flight Attendant Season 2

HBO Max premieres this series starring Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) who is now living a sober stage in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent in her spare time. But when an assignment abroad leads her to unwittingly witness a murder, she becomes entangled in yet another international intrigue.

heart stopper

Netflix premieres this series starring Charlie and Nick two classmates who are starting mutual attraction, but are hesitant to confess it. A series that adapts Alice Oseman’s comics.

Better days

Amazon Prime Video premieres this series that has the process of overcoming five strangers who meet in a peculiar grief therapy for parents who have lost their partner. The series tells of the terribly hard times they are going through, always with a touch of optimism. Despite the wounds, sooner or later it is possible to laugh again, love and, above all, live.

not a word

Netflix premieres this series in which its young protagonist disappears shortly after the death of his friend. The series dives into life in a wealthy neighborhood of Warsaw. A series based on a novel by Harlan Coben.

Sunday, April 24

Gaslit

Starzplay premieres this series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the Watergate case. At the center of the story is Martha Mitchell, an unexpected whistleblower who is the first person to uncover the entire scandal and who ultimately becomes the target of a ruthless White House smear campaign carried out, in part, by her own husband, Attorney General John Mitchell.