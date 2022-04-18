Depp vs. Heard: Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that the actor and Amber Heard “killed each other”

Johnny Depp’s security guard, Sean Bett, testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that he told Heard he was worried the relationship would end badly.

After witnessing a series of fights, Bett said he told Heard that “this can’t go on” and that “either they’re going to kill each other or they’re going to go to jail.”

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp argues that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published on Washington Post entitled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change [Me pronuncié en contra de la violencia sexual y enfrenté la ira de nuestra cultura. Eso tiene que cambiar]”.

Bett stated: “They went from being a loving couple, almost like in high school, where they were very excited about each other. He was very happy. She was very happy.”

He added that “they started arguing on a regular basis and then the discussions started to progress more and more and more.”

Bett said that Heard spoke to him about her relationship with Depp on a couple of occasions.

“There was one time they had an argument at his West Hollywood address. Johnny told me, ‘just take her downtown to the penthouse so she can relax and cool off.’ As we drove downtown, she was crying,” Bett said.

“This was at a time when discussions were happening quite frequently. And I told her… ‘this can’t go on, or they’re going to kill themselves or they’re going to end up in jail,’ she added.

“With tears … she says ‘but I love him and I’m not going to lose him,'” Bett detailed, quoting Heard at the time, also adding that it would have been around 2012 or 2013.

“I heard her say to him, ‘He’s a fat man, fuck off, Johnny. And you too, Sean,’” she added.

“He threw a water bottle or plastic cup down the stairs. And he bounced in the direction of Johnny, but I caught him and we got out of there ASAP,” Bett testified.

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote in an excerpt “like many women, she had been sexually harassed and assaulted when she was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out,” she added at the time.

While Depp is not mentioned in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.”