David Spade’s ‘The Wrong Missy’ Sequel Isn’t Happening, Co-Star Lauren Lapkus Says: ‘We Talked About Perspective’

David Spade and Lauren Lapkus. David Fisher/Shutterstock; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Got a huge collection of knives at your bachelorette party? Tim finally found the right person for him in The Wrong Missy, but a second movie on Netflix is ​​unlikely.

“I don’t think a sequel is happening. We talked about the prospect of that, but I think we’re excited about doing different things and it was a really fun movie,” Lauren Lapkus, who played the title character in the comedy alongside David Spade, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I was really surprised by the scope of that movie and how much people enjoyed it. It was a great moment and it was a lot of fun to do.”

The Wrong Missy appeared on the streaming service in May 2020 and followed Tim (Spade) who invited the girl of his dreams to a work retreat in Hawaii. The only problem is that he accidentally texted the wrong Missy, a woman he literally had to run away from during a terrible first date.

“Getting to have these relationships with those guys was the biggest thing for me, being able to work with David and Adam Sandler and all those guys and have the experience of being a part of a Happy Madison. [Productions] movie,” the 36-year-old Good Girls alum told us. “I had gotten to do that in a very small way. [before]. I was in the movie Blended. I had a couple of lines. So for that to come back and get to the big role with them was a lot of fun. And it was just an explosion. I feel very grateful for that experience.”

Although Tim’s nightmare continued in Hawaii, the couple ultimately fell in love in the end. “I think they’re so in love,” Lapkus told Us, predicting where the characters would be today. “I think it’s a really tumultuous relationship, but they make it work and they probably have like five kids and Tim is constantly stressed.”

Since the film wrapped, Lapkus has welcomed a little girl named Holly with her husband, Mike Castle, and is now set to lead CBS’s multi-camera comedy pilot Sober Companion with Krysta Rodriguez.

“It’s really fun to make movies because you can do it in a couple of months and have a complete story and come to a conclusion, and it’s really rewarding in that way and it lives forever in a capsule. But what I really love about television is that it changes from week to week and different things can happen,” said the American dad. the actress explained. “The story line can take shapes you don’t expect. And if you’re lucky enough to be on a show that lasts a few seasons, totally different things can happen to this character and incredible story arcs. So I think that’s a really fun thing about television, the fact that it can continue. One good thing about both is that with all these streaming services, people find things out later.”

Lapkus has become more picky about the roles he’s seeking since he began his career in 2005. “One thing that’s exciting now is that I could say no, that when you’re starting out, you’d never say no to almost anything. ” She told us. “One thing that is very important to me is the people that I am working with, and I am very grateful that the projects that I have been doing lately are all with people that I really love and have so much fun with. And that makes it feel really good because at least you know you’re working with people who have the intention of creating something great. That’s what’s been so great about some of these recent jobs that I’ve had.”

