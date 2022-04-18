Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of one of the children he was expecting

Cristiano Ronaldo, through his social networks, reported the sensitive news through a joint statement with his partner Georgina Rodríguez

Portuguese footballer for Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo and your partner, Georgina Rodriguezhave reported this Tuesday that one of the two twin children they were expecting has died.

“With our deepest sadness we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”, both point out. on social networks.

“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they conclude. Cristiano Ronaldo Y Georgina Rodriguez.

Last October 28 Cristiano Ronaldo Y Georgina Rodriguez They announced that they were expecting twins.

“We are pleased to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love. We are looking forward to meeting your faces,” they both wrote on their respective Instagram accounts. Instagram next to a photo showing two ultrasounds.

Cristiano Ronaldo36, is the father of Cristiano Junior and the twins Eva and Mateo, and, with Georgina Rodriguez27, had Alana Martina.