Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his newborn son: “It’s the greatest pain”

Cristiano Ronaldo reports that his newborn son died 0:48

(CNN Spanish) –– Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media the death of his newborn son on Monday. His partner Georgina Rodríguez, who also signs the statement, was pregnant with twins and in December they announced that they were expecting a boy and a girl. The girl, parents say, was born.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we announce that our baby has died. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel,” reads a text that the player posted on his verified Twitter account on Monday.

“Just the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.”

“We are devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time. Our baby, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo’s first daughter with Rodríguez, Alana Martina, was born in 2017. He is also the father of twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via surrogacy in 2017. The player also has Cristiano Jr., 11 years old, from a former partner who has never been publicly named.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced the pregnancy in October 2021, with a photo of the couple embracing and holding an ultrasound.

“Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins,” the Portuguese sports icon then told his 377 million Instagram followers at the time.