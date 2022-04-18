Coachella 2022 – Day Three, the diary from the Festival of our correspondent in California

Do you know the “problem” of the Coachella Festival? Choose which concerts to see. And it happened to me too, today: the very good FatBoy Slim will excuse me, but I’m going to hear the Maneskin in the Mojave Tent, who play at 8.30pm, simultaneously with the English deejay. Ah, Doja Cat would play at the same time, but the Maneskins are here. In addition to their concert we will go to Karol G, Alec Benjamin, Finneas, Jamie XX, Duck Sauce and then… Swedish House Mafia X The Weeknd. Grab your lemonade, hydrate your skin and let’s go!

To fully appreciate a weekend (or both) of the Coachella Festival you need three things: patience, water and… ubiquity, or something similar. Patience because there are queues everywhere, even at the merchandising shop, where people rush as soon as the gates open at 12.30. And in addition to the queues, to move between the various tents where the concerts are held, you have to walk a lot, even half an hour. I wish everyone to live this experience at least once in their life, so if you come, along with patience, also bring some excellent sneakers. Don’t forget water, and lots of it: there are many places where you can fill your bottle with fresh water, without necessarily having plastic bottles. Or you can buy a fresh lemonade, which is nothing more than freshly squeezed lemon juice, which is a bit of a symbol of this festival. There is also the raspberry version, very good but perhaps less refreshing. Anyway: the important thing is to hydrate. It is no coincidence that here, when you say goodbye, in addition to the inevitable “Happy Coachella” you say “stay hydrated”, because it is essential to drink often, given the temperatures in Indio.

The Måneskins at the 2022 Coachella Festival The last, indispensable element to have when coming to Coachella? Ubiquity! And since, at least for the moment, I don’t think it’s available, we just have to make some choices. Like the ones I did on this last day of the first Coachella weekend. On the Maneskin performance I didn’t even have half a second of hesitation: let’s go. This means not seeing the Doja Cat show and Fatboy Slim’s show, but the desire to hear the Maneskin live goes beyond any other concert. Before them, however, I’ll go to hear Alec Benjamin, Finneas (the brother of Billie Eilish, headliner on Saturday), Jamie XX, Karol G, a bit of Duck Sauce, before concluding with the duo Swedish House Mafia – The Weeknd , who replaced Kanye West who forfeited. But they will not be exceptional substitutes: they will be protagonists, like the Maneskin, who here define “the next big thing”.

INCREDIBLE. Point. I don't think there can be a better adjective to describe their first performance at Coachella. They bring their most recent hits, from "Shut up and good" to "Beggin '", but also a cover – Womanizer of Britney Spears "because we love her so much" says Damiano. Damiano himself, in closing, recites a poem by Charlie Chaplin, before paying homage to the Ukrainian population affected by the war, with the song they have recently published by joining the #StandUpForUkraine campaign. Give a show. Victoria can safely greet everyone, like her no more, never again. Thomas from a higher level, Ethan charismatic and crazy. Together they are unique. Using other adjectives to describe their performance would be superfluous: just watch their concert. Their music speaks for itself and makes us understand that this band is different, but above all it goes beyond all borders, not just geographic.

Cute, with a delicate voice. The Phoenix singer-songwriter is visibly happy and excited when he takes the stage at the Outdoor Theater which, in fact, is Coachella's second most important stage only after the main stage. He sings for forty minutes and also shares his "Let Me Down Slowly", a success that took him to the top 40 in 25 countries, reaching 1 billion streams on Spotify. His voice seems to have a feminine touch, very delicate and intense at the same time. And to think that this young talent from Phoenix, Arizona, became famous because "I built a friend", one of his songs, was staged by a 12-year-old dancer on the stage of the American show "America's Got Talent", so much so that to make Simon Cowell, one of the jurors, lose his mind. But what matters is that now Alec Benjamin is at Coachella, one of the most important stages in the world, with his music

They know him because he is Billie Eilish's older brother, whom he plays and works with every day. In his room was born Billie's first real work, "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" with the world hit "Bad guy" and together with his little sister he also won an Oscar for best original song. Finneas, however, is above all a very good musician and author. Shortly before starting to sing, he turns to those present saying "Hey Coachella, very happy to be here" and then continues to play. His sounds remind me a little of Coldplay, a little of Kodaline, a little of Peter Cincotti, but also a little of Plain White T's and Ed Sheeran from "Lego House". A mix that may seem absurd, but it seemed to me just like that. Very pleasant and good, it would be nice to be able to hear him on tour, alone, more often. "I love you too" he shouted to the audience, but then continues to sing, because what matters is always and only the music (but also to look at the clock, because the rhythms are very intense and every minute is precious)

When you think of this Colombian artist, "Tusa" immediately comes to mind, a song that saw her duet with Nicki Minaj. "Ya no keep excusa Hoy salió con su amiga, dizque pa 'matar la tusa" says the first verse, where the full reggaeton style rhythm of Carolina Giraldo Navarro is already identifiable: a South American rhythm that also leads to Coachella, on the stage of the Main stage. After her Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. The Karol G show? Explosive, just like his enthusiasm, which he transmits in every song, and above all the South American rhythm that runs through his veins. An open-air party, a continuous dance, move and smile, in time for the reggaetonera Karol. A show where he brought some songs from the latest album, "KG0516", but also from "Ocean" from 2019

Lots of house music in this edition of Coachella. It will be the desire for live music, which after two difficult years is officially back, it will be the desire to dance and the party atmosphere that reigns here at Coachella, it will be that the music of Duck Sauce makes your head (and your feet) spin. : A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, legendaries, return to Coachella after their performance in the 2014 Sahara Tent. And they return to the same tent, along with their timeless hits, including the well-loved "Barbra Streisand". And the party continues, non-stop!

Swedish House Mafia – The Weeknd



The perfect duo. But above all they are not substitutes for Kanye West: they are the protagonists of this last evening of the first Coachella weekend. Together they are explosive and, needless to say, they make everyone move. Pure emotions, fun, the crazy voice of The Weeknd combined with the magic touch of the trio of wonders, Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso: what unforgettable moments. Obviously their collaboration, Moth To a Flame, blew the thousands in front of the Main Stage. And then a continuation of successes… can you have a concert like this, at least once a week? Yes, please

Show Coachella 2022, the best photos of the second day of the festival Second day of Coachella, second day of concerts! Billie Eilish, Stromae, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage are just some of the artists who performed on the second day of Coachella. Let's see what were the surprises of Day Two Headlining back to Coachella, just three years after her first performance: miss Billie Eilish, 20, Coachella's youngest headliner to date. A milestone for the Los Angeles girl, who this year also won an Oscar. "Going back to Coachella and being the lead singer of the second night is a dream come true," Billie told the people of Coachella. Before Billie Eilish, on the Coachella main stage there is her: Megan Thee Stallion, Texan rapper. A "rad" show, crazy to say the least Stromae returns with a new album but above all returns to Coachella, with a show in which he combines the songs of the new album "Multitute" with those of the last few years. The Belgian singer is confirmed as a certainty, even in the California desert