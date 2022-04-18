Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ relationship mirrored that of the couple they played in a movie

For a time, movie stars Chris Pratt and Anna Faris seemed to have the ideal marriage. They were affectionate and quirky and seemed to have a lot of fun together. Although the couple went their separate ways, for a time, it seemed like they were living the kind of happily ever after found at the end of a romantic comedy. However, the end of the relationship was more similar to how their characters parted ways in the movie that reunited the actors.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt met on a movie set

(LR): Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Passengers’ at the Regency Village Theater on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The relationship began classically for a Hollywood couple. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris met in 2007 on the set of the film. Take me Home Tonight. Faris was still married at the time, to fellow actor Ben Indra. Although she and Pratt insisted that they were not romantically involved at the time, she filed for divorce from Indra shortly after they met.

When the film was released in 2011, everything had changed. Faris and Pratt got engaged in 2008 and married in 2009. Although they said they didn’t start dating during the filming of Take me Home TonightPratt credited his time on set with sparking their relationship.

“This is a pretty spectacular moment for us,” he said at the premiere (via PopSugar), “to be able to come to this movie where we met and fell in love.”

their marriage fell apart

Pratt and Faris welcomed a son together, Jack, in 2012. Although the couple seemed happy in the years after Jack was born, Pratt began moving into leading roles. Along with that came rumors that he wasn’t always faithful. In 2016, he took time off from work to spend time with Faris. However, the couple announced in 2017 that they were separating. Their divorce was final the following year.

In Take me Home TonightFaris played Wendy, while Pratt played her boyfriend, Kyle. The couple get engaged early in the film, but Kyle is not supportive of Wendy’s dreams. She breaks up with him at the end of the movie.

Faris then opened up about why she and Pratt broke up. She had to do, in part, with her career. “I don’t think we’ve done a great job of eliminating competition,” she said on her podcast, Anna faris is unrated.

Pratt and Faris moved on

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris soon found love again. Pratt began dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, and in 2019, she proposed to him. Faris said he texted her the news shortly after the engagement, and she was so happy for him that she even offered to officiate at her wedding.

The following year, Pratt and Schwarzenegger had a daughter together. Although there was some drama surrounding a social media post Pratt made at the time, Faris insisted that she was happy Jack had a brother.

According to People, Faris quietly eloped with cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021. The two have been together for a while, meeting in 2017 while working on the film. The water.

