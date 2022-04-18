Chevrolet Seeker, new compact SUV that would face Corolla Cross

Industry registration documents revealed the first data of GM’s new compact SUV for China: Chevrolet Seeker.

Expanding utility ranges will not be enough for manufacturers. Many are the new models that are known every day and the new Chevrolet Seeker is one of those. It will be released in the coming months in the chinese market for the compact SUV segment.

In terms of dimensions it has 4.53 meters in length, 1.82 meters wide, 1.56 meters high and a wheelbase of 2.7 meters. Thus, the new model will be one step above Tracker and below Equinox, distinguished by a coupe style.

The line to which it becomes a part leads one to think that it is a vehicle with potential for global expansion to strategic markets. from reaching be sold in Latin America, The Chevy Seeker would be a competitor to recent SUVs like the Volkswagen Nivus and Toyota Corolla Cross.

This is what the new Chevrolet Seeker looks like

Chevrolet Seeker became official through its industry registration that allowed to know some data before its premiere. In the pictures you can see him in the RS version that will be available in its range, with a stylized front design and new accessories.

A new format front grille with a chrome trim ending in the form of Boomerangslim LED headlamps integrated into the hood line and daytime running lamps positioned vertically from split design.

The body has voluminous shape, as well as a high beltline and prominent rear end that is accentuated with subtle coupe styling applied to the roof. Behind, the lighting assembly place each end with an inverted “C” shape.

It is known that the next Chevrolet Seeker will be equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine from 177 horsepower and its debut in China should happen sometime this year. For the local context the model took some aesthetic inspiration of GM’s Buick Envision SUV.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia. Source: GM Authority



