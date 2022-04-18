Checo Pérez: The commercial move that reveals how long he will renew with Red Bull

What will happen? Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez lives his second season at the wheel of Red Bullhas given good exhibitions in the first races of 2022 that have not gone unnoticed in the high command of the team and now a commercial move would reveal how long it will renew the Mexican, here we tell you all the details.

It turns out that the man from Guadalajara joined the ranks of Williams Morris Endeavor (WME) one of the most recognized talent management agencies in the world and that throughout its history has represented figures such as Charles Chaplin, The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley, Emma Stone and Adele, to name a few.

With this move the Checo Pérez will make the leap to international advertising and he will be shown as an F1 superstar: the driver is the only Latin American in the category and has a large number of followers in Mexico and the United States, very important markets.

In addition, the incorporation of Sergio to WME could give an important hint about his future at Red Bull: It is very likely that the company has approached him with the knowledge that it will have a multi-year renewal, although an official announcement will have to be awaited.

When will the next Formula 1 race be?

The Mexican will seek to be constant on the podiums after the success in the Albert Park Circuit, the next challenge will be the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to be run on Sunday, April 24 sharp at 08:00 hours in central Mexico time.

That event can be tuned in by the signal di Fox Sports and F1 TVLast year, Checo Pérez was in 11th place and will seek to improve that record to stay in the fight for the world championship.

However, the Caliente bookmaker considers that the favorite to win the Imola race is charles leclerc with an odds of +125, follows Max Verstappen with +162 and the top 3 completes it Carlos Sainz with +800, while Sergio is the fourth seed with +1100.

