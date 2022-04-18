Checo Pérez: The commercial move that reveals how long he will renew with Red Bull

What will happen? Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez lives his second season at the wheel of Red Bullhas given good exhibitions in the first races of 2022 that have not gone unnoticed in the high command of the team and now a commercial move would reveal how long it will renew the Mexican, here we tell you all the details.

It turns out that the man from Guadalajara joined the ranks of Williams Morris Endeavor (WME) one of the most recognized talent management agencies in the world and that throughout its history has represented figures such as Charles Chaplin, The Rolling Stones, Bruno Mars, Elvis Presley, Emma Stone and Adele, to name a few.

