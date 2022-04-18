Celebrities who have suffered the death of a child

Celebrities from Hollywood and Mexico have suffered the departure of a son / Photo: AFP

The death of the newborn child Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the whole world; however, the Portuguese soccer player is not the only famous person who has suffered loss of a child. from celebrities mexican up to those of Hollywoodthe tragedy It has been sifted on multiple occasions.

Celebrities who have lost a child

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldostarred in the most recent case of celebrities who suffered the death of a sonor, so he confirmed with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in social networks. The Birth of the two twins was scheduled for the month of may.

The couple expected a boy and girl; however, the male did not survive. The little girl was born and meant a ray of hope for CR7 in one of the most difficult moments of his life.

Gloria Trevi

ana dalaythe daughter of Gloria Trevi Y Sergio AndradeHe passed away a few weeks after he was born. October 10, 1999. To this day, the causes of death still remain a mystery. almost 23 years of the event, never figured out the fact.

The interpreter of you didn’t want to hurt me He stated that although he does not have a place to take flowers to his daughter, every October 10 he commemorates the short life he had. In 2021, she posted a message in honor of ana dalay. “I love you and will love you forever,” she wrote.

“Whoever uses you against me will fall, because you are my gift from God, my salvation on Earth and in heaven. Thank you, my eternal love” Gloria Trevi

John Travolta

The actor John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Prestonthey lost their son Jett, age 16suddenly when he was holidays with his family in The Bahamasin 2009. The teenager was found unconscious in the bathroom in your room and died shortly after in a hospital.

Different versions of this tragedy indicate that the minor lost consciousness after an episode of seizuresbecause a few years earlier his parents revealed that Jett suffered from the Kawasaki syndromea condition that is usually associated with inflammation of the arteries.

mia farrow

throughout his 77 yearsthe actress mia farrow she has adopted ten children and has been the biological mother of another four. She doesn’t talk to two of them and three of them died. Tamborn in Vietnam in 1992died in the year 2000 for a heart condition. Other children of the actress have pointed out that she took her own life after suffer from depression for years and after a fight with farrow.

In 2008 Larkalso of origin Vietnamesedied after having drug problems and contract the virus AIDS. The young woman was then 35 years old. By lastThaddeusanother son of the actress, died in 2016. It was never clarified if he died in a traffic accident or if he shot himself in his car.

Keanu Reeves

In 1999, Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, awaited the arrival of their first daughter; However, after complications in the pregnancy, in the 8th month of Syme went into labor and the girl was born deadin the first of the tragedies that the actor of Matrix I would see in two years.

Eighteen months later, Syme died in a car accident, when they had broken up as a couple but were still excellent friends. Years later, the interpreter gave an emotional message in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert regarding death.

“I know that those who love us will miss us when we are gone” Keanu Reeves

Silvia Pinal

The first actress lived the death of her daughter Viridiana Alatristewho died at 19 years in a car accident. The Mexican film star has confessed in various interviews that this has been one one of the biggest blows he has had in his life.

Viridiana Alatriste Pinal was born on January 17, 1963. She was the only daughter between Silvia Pinal Y Gustavo Alatriste; they called her viridian in honor of the film by the Spanish director Luis Bunuelwhich was starred by the greatest diva in the history of national cinema.

Eric Clapton

Connorthe musician’s son Eric Claptondied when falling down the window from the hotel room where his mother was staying, which was on a 53rd floor. The terrible event, which took place in New Yorkin March 1991 when the boy was just four years old, he inspired the singer to compose the song ‘Tears in Heaven‘.

“Would you know my name?

If I saw you in heaven?

It would be the same?

If I saw you in heaven?

I must be strong

And keep going

Cause I know I don’t belong

here in heaven” Eric Clapton

Sylvia Pasquel

One of the most talked about and lamented cases among famous Mexicans was the death of the daughter of Sylvia Pasquel who, like his mothernamed her viridianalthough this time it was in tribute to his sister. Viridian Daisy died in 1987.

According to the testimony of the protagonist of The devil between the legsthe little girl was playing with a duckling that had been given to her in her birthday. the little one went after the animal who had jumped into the pool. When the nanny remembered, the girl was already in the pool, drowned.

“There is no word that describes a mother who loses a child… it is so painful that there is no word that can describe it, you never forget it” Sylvia Pasquel

Mike Tyson

exodusthe daughter of Mike Tyson, died in 2009 at the age of four, due to accidental suffocation. The body was found by his brother from seven years. Apparently, the girl was playing near some sports machines when she became entangled in a rope that she was hanging from a treadmill.

Jacqueline bracamontes

The actress lost Martin, the little boy of her twins, during childbirth. The former beauty queen captured this chapter of his life in an autobiography, where he points out that it has been one of the situations more complicated than it has had to face.

“I had the illusion that my Jacky was in intensive care, I went to see her every day, to feed her, but I was in a very strong depression”. Jacqueline bracamontes

The host of the next edition of the Latin American Music Awards said that she started having contractions during childbirth because the male of her twins was dead. For her part, the little Jacqueline should have stayed incuber.

Pierce Brosnan

charlotte emilyactor’s daughter Pierce Brosnanpassed away in 2013 after a three-year fight against the ovarian cancerthe same illness that in 1991 ended his mother’s life, Cassandra Harriswhen she was married to Brosnan.

The actor had a natural son with Cassandra HarrisSean, and adopted the two that the woman had with her previous partner, Christopher and Charlotte. After Cassandra’s death, the actor married Keely Shaye Smithwith whom he has two other children: Dylan and Paris.

Carmen Salinas

The actress is one of the celebrities from the middle of the show who lost a son. In 1994, his son Peter Plasencia died, a victim of cancer; Since then, the soap opera star expressed the pain that she still lives for such an irreparable loss.

Seven months before his death, the April 19, 1994Pedro Plasencia was diagnosed with lung cancera disease that also took the lives of other of his relatives, including his father and grandparents.

Carmen Salinas is just one of the celebrities who have faced the death of a child / Photo: Instagram

It all started with a series of chronic painwho even took Carmelita’s son to think about suicidesuch as heartburn, cough, discomfort in the neck and back. Subsequently, the discomfort derived from the chemotherapies. Finally, at age 37, Pedro Plasencia Salinas he died.

Sylvester Stallone

Sage, the only son of Sylvester Stallonepassed away at 36 years in 2012. At first he pointed out that he had died due to a overdosebut later the autopsy confirmed that it had been due to a heart attack.

gerard depardieu

In October 2008 and when i had 37 years passed away Guillaume Depardieuonly son of gerard depardieu. He died in Paris “after contracting a virus that has caused a fulminant pneumonia returning from a trip to Romania“Then his father’s communication agency explained.

Later, his father blamed the french justice and the passage through prison of his son, who had had drug problems in his youthof his death.

Marlon Brando

In January 2008, when I was 49 yearspassed away Christian Brandothe son of Marlon Brando. He suffered severe pneumonia that was complicated and, after spending several days andn coma at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, he died. He had been well known in the early nineties, when he was sentenced to ten years in prison for killing Dag Dollether sister’s then-boyfriend Cheyenne.