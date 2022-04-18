Casting of ‘The Batman’ (2022) if it had been Spanish

‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson today April 18th has premiered in hbo max and in commemoration of that event I have become a little crazier than usual. I have decided to make a fancast of this film if it had been starred by Spanish actors and actresses. Why do I do it? I don’t know, ask my psychologist.

Carmine Falcone (John Turturro)

carmine falcon first appeared in Batman: Year One written by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli in 1987. In Gotham Falcone is a powerful mob boss nicknamed “The Roman” and any resemblance to Corleone is purely coincidental.

First of all, I had thought of José Coronado for this role, but I’m already a little tired of seeing him in roles of tough guy (despite the fact that he’s great at it), of doubtful morality or villain, so I have chosen another actor who could also give Carmine a poise and an aura of exceptional danger: Louis Tozar.

This 51-year-old actor has a long career behind him, prestigious awards and has participated in great successes such as: ‘The Community’, ‘Mondays in the Sun’, ‘Corruption in Miami’, ‘Cell 211’, ‘Way Down’ and many more.

Carmine Falcone is a character that doesn’t appear too much in this film, but I think Tosar’s presence would make it shine much more.

Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis)

Bruce Wayne’s ‘adoptive father’, right-hand man and the beacon that guides him on that dark path of justice. This eternal companion of Batman always affable, although tough when necessary. The character of Alfred does not have much relevance in the plot of the Matt Reeves film but he is a pillar for the protagonist and he deserves another weighty actor.

who better than Imanol Arias, the most famous father on television along with Antonio Resines. This 65-year-old actor has a frightening filmography that began in the 1980s. Who doesn’t remember ‘El Lute? Or his Manuel Flores in ‘Central Brigade’? Yes, I am very old.

Alfred Pennyworth was an MI6 agent and Imanol Arias played Anacletoso he is amply prepared, beyond being a brutal performer whose talent cannot be denied.

Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell)

‘El Pingüino’, this fleshy villain who Danny DeVito he got me to groan at the movies and that a Colin Farrell unrecognizable has managed to give him a different perspective than what we comic readers are used to.

For this role I have chosen an actor whom for a time we associated with comedy for his roles in ‘Red Eagle’ either ‘The longest penalty in the world’ but that for some time now he has proven to be a versatile actor who defends himself perfectly in other more dramatic roles. titles like ‘Home’, ‘Below zero’ either ‘The Minimal Island‘ They have consecrated him as a great interpreter, I mean Xavier Gutierrez.

He is, like the previous ones, at an incredible level and his interpretation of Oswald Cobblepot could be memorable.

The Riddler (Paul Dano)

It is true that this character to be the main villain of the Matt Reeves tape, he appears physically on rare occasions and always with a distorted voice. We could pull a double and have it dubbed in post-production, but since we’re throwing the house out the window, I’m going to cast an actor who’s been on the rise since he made an appearance on ‘The Money Heist’. A character who enjoys games and Machiavellian plans. I mean the ‘Professor’ played by Alvaro Morte.

This actor has started working on international projects such as ‘The Wheel of Time’ either ‘Unlimited’ in which he plays Juan Sebastián Elcano and is directed by Simon West. Currently he does not lack work and very varied, although it has been his role in Netflix fiction that has made me opt for him.

James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)

Lieutenant Gordon, one of the most honest law enforcement officers in Gotham. The faithful friend and companion of Batman in his fight against crime in this second year of the vigilante’s life.

In the Reeves version we have a veteran Jeffrey Wright that many will know of ‘Westworld’ and here we are not going to be less and we are going to pull our wallets to bring us a veteran that I discarded for Falcone: Joseph Coronado.

What can we say about this p64-year-old actor, more than praising his career, both in film and on television, and has built a great reputation. As with Imanol Arias, there would be a lack of paper to talk about all his roles and his awards.

Also, it would be a surprise to see him in a more affable role, something similar to what happened with Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz)

‘Catwoman’, the quintessential femme fatale of the Batman universethat unpredictable coin that you don’t know which way it will fall and the true love of Bruce Wayne.

This villain/antiheroine/heroine has earned a leading role within DC and on the big screen she has had the faces of great actresses such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and recently Zoe Kravitz.

To play Selina, you need someone capable of transmitting strength, sensuality and that ambiguity that characterizes the characterThat is why I have chosen Ursula Corbero.

We have already seen this actress as Tokyo in ‘La casa de papel’, as La baronesa in 2021’s ‘Snake Eyes’ or in ‘Snatch, among other projects.

ANDIt’s perfect for the role and it has been my first and only option for the ‘Spanishization’ of Selina Kyle. She even she would have been a good partner for Robert Pattinson… there she left it, Matt Reeves.

Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson)

And we come to the protagonist who gives the film its name and in which I have had more doubts, especially because my two favorite performers for this role were too old for a first time Batman: Hugo Silva and Eduardo Noriega.

That is why I have had to look for younger actors who were up to the level of the cast that this blockbuster is going to have and who could physically embody ‘The Dark Knight’.

After more than one, two and three options I am going to stay with Mario Casas. Perhaps the detractors of ‘3 meters above the sky‘ hate this actor, but over time he has managed to carve out a very interesting filmography with very varied and well-acted roles: ‘The Practitioner’, ‘Contratiempo’, ‘Instinct’ or ‘The innocent’.

He has the physique to fit into the mantle of Batman and his acting abilities can give us an excellent Bruce Wayne.

And so far this Spanish casting of ‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves. I hope you have enjoyed and amused yourself with this strange article.

Of course, leave me in the comments your ideal Spanish cast for this hypothetical Castilian version of ‘Revenge’.

Greetings from the basement of the Batcave.