Cardi B and other celebrities who have given up social networks and then come back triumphantly

The social media They can be a very toxic place, which is why many people have thought about deleting their accounts. And when it comes to receiving hate through these media, celebrities often take the brunt.

Being public figures with thousands of followers, they get to receive both love and support, as well as criticism and hate without measures. A more recent example of this was what happened with Cardi B.

The rapper decided to close her Twitter and Instagram accounts after being attacked by her fans for not showing up at this year’s Grammy gala. Apparently, her fans were hoping that she would debut a new song at this ceremony.

They assure that Cardi B hinted through clues that she would appear at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony to perform a new song that would be part of her next album.

To which the rapper replied, “How the hell was I hinting that I was going to the Grammys when I was literally waxing and bleaching my bits?”

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity closes their social networks and then returns with force and more active than ever. For this reason, we will tell you that other celebrities have given up on social networks and then triumphantly returned to them.

Taylor Swift

In 2017, Taylor Swift deleted all her social media posts to start from scratch. Her networks went completely blank, and she then put up a countdown clock to signal her followers of her return to social media.

Announcing her “Lover” album, Taylor Swift returned to Instagram with a new online presence. Since then, she has shared more of her personal life on the platform, including her political beliefs.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber in 2016 decided to delete his Instagram account as a result of the bad treatment that his then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was receiving from his fans.

Some time later, the couple separated and Justin Bieber reactivated his account, which now has 150 million followers.

Miley Cyrus

In 2018, Miley Cyrus wanted to reinvent herself before launching her new album, so she applied the clean slate and deleted all her content on Instagram. Later that year, she came back with a bang.

The singer is currently extremely active on this platform, sharing her political ideals while also promoting her new Instagram show “Bright Minded,” where she talks to celebrities about mental health, politics, and more.

Zayn Malik

The former member of One Direction in 2012 decided to delete his official Twitter account due to the constant hatred he was receiving from people, however, two days later he reactivated his account.

Selena Gomez

In 2018 he decided to stay away from social networks, and as he has confessed, that decision saved his life. She initially considered deleting all of her accounts, but her work team convinced her to leave them active and allow them to handle them.

And she’s glad she didn’t delete them, because even though they weren’t doing her any good, she knows it’s a great way to stay connected with her fans. Other than that she now only posts things that she really wants to share, so she feels that she is more honest with herself and her fans.

Rihanna

The interpreter closed her Instagram account once when a photograph she had shared was banned for violating the rules on nudity on the platform. Months later she came back better and more active than ever.

It may interest you:

Fantastic Beasts 3 grosses less than its predecessors on its opening day

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen says it was ‘chaotic’ to replace Johnny Depp

These are the new actors that will join the third season of ‘The Witcher’