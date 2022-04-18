Bully Ray advises WWE how to improve Ronda Rousey

On the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray was talking about Ronda Rousey’s current adventure in WWE. The Hall of Fame member He is not convinced with what the fighter is doing right now. She believes that the company should put her in an uncomfortable situation to see how she reacts and bring out the more aggressive side of her, taking advantage of her career in the UFC.

► Ronda Rousey does not convince Bully Ray

«You put her in an awkward situation so that she is forced to fight back. He leads the dog into the corner and it will eventually bite you. Don’t tell him what you’re going to do. «You know much more about Ronda Rousey than I do. She is a sensitive person when it comes to certain things, isn’t she? Her losses in the UFC isn’t something she’s really put behind her, is it? “So it’s probably not comfortable. for it. Although it is such an easy button that everyone knows that it must be pressed. They probably can’t push it because she said you can’t push this button.”

Ronda Rousey is currently rivaling Charlotte Flair trying to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship; The two will face each other in a title fight «I Quit» in WrestleMania Backlash after «The Queen was victorious at WrestleMania 38. It will be interesting to find out which of the two wins this time, although it seems impossible to see «Rowdy» say that he gives up.

The contender for the belt was not on Friday Night SmackDown. Instead, the champion was there, who gave a preview of what could happen in the premium event when made surrender to Drew Gulack.