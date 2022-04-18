Bugatti won’t sell Tom Cruise any more cars because of this…

Following the rules of other large companies, Bugatti has its blacklist made up of characters to whom they will not sell their models. Among several important celebrities is one that draws a lot of attention: Tom Cruise. At Tork we will tell you the whole story and the unusual reason why the actor was banned.

April 18, 2022 2:05 p.m.

Exclusive car brands often have the luxury of rejecting some celebrities for whatever reasons they feel are valid. Just as Ferrari blacklisted Justin Bieber and Nicholas Cage, Bugatti blacklisted Tom Cruise.. The French sports brand had no problem banning one of the world’s most famous celebrities from buying.

The actor was the owner of some of these cars and it was even common to see him drive it when he walked through the streets of Los Angeles. It all ended when he had a minor problem that completely ended his relationship with the exclusive vehicle company.despite the fact that they seemed to have been made for each other.

Bugatti ended up entering this dishonorable group into Cruise for a detail. The artist had gone to the premiere of Mission Impossible III (2006) on top of a Bugatti Veyron. Until then, an impressive publicity, since those films were a success. The problem was that Tom didn’t know how to open the car door. and ended up having serious problems doing it.

That simple detail was taken as a very bad promotion for the brand and they were angry with the actor. for not having known how to fix that situation, of which they saw him as the only culprit. From there, the protagonist of Top Gun could not buy another car from the brand and was completely banned.

The Bugatti brand is so important that they made a figure of the stature of Tom Cruise never appear above their cars. An actor who lives being a trend for his movies and the crazy things they do in the recordings of them.

+ This was what happened to Tom Cruise with the Veyron