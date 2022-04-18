Bryan Adams: “Will Smith beats up a guy…and gets an Oscar!”

ANDl canadian rocker Bryan Adams spoke out after the famous incident at the Academy Awards ceremony last month where Will Smith you slapped a Chris Rockwhich caused wholesale reactions among celebrities and the musician was not far behind.

Smith took the stage after Rock made a joke about his wife’s haircut. Jada Pinkett Smithas a result of alopecia, and slapped the presenter of the Oscar.

Adams, who in his songs praises the freedom of the past, expressed his frustration at the action committed by the actor in the saga of ‘Men in Black‘ Y ‘independence day‘.

“I just saw Will Smith appear on television around the world attacking a guy and then he wins an Oscar,” said Adams, quoted by El Mundo.

“So obviously the world hasn’t realized it yet,” the interpreter of songs like ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’ or ‘Summer of ’69‘.

A few minutes after the incident at the gala, Smith returned to the stage to receive the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film ‘king richard‘.

The protagonist of ‘I Am Legend‘ apologized to the Academy and the nominees for his behavior, but he didn’t apologize to Chris until a few days later.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I crossed the line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” Will Smith wrote in a message on his Instagram account, shortly before receiving a veto suspension for 10 years imposed by the Film Academy.