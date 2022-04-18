Britney Spears wants to be a mother again: “Now she can make it happen”

‘The Princess of Pop’ wants to rebuild her life after a few turbulent years, of comings and goings and the legal conflict with his father for his guardianship. He is undoubtedly one of the characters who has been most in the center of attention by public opinion. Now, to leave that past behind, she wants to become a mother again with her partner. Sam Asghari, twelve years younger than her.

Britney Spears, 40, has a wish and wants to fulfill it before the summer, according to sources close to the artist who declared to the medium ‘Heatworld’. These people, who have constant contact with the singer, admit that it is not the first time that Britney has expressed that desire. “Summer has been set as a deadline.”

Britney Spears wants to get pregnant before summer

“Summer has been set as the deadline to get pregnant. Anda has started buying cribs and setting up a nursery in her home, as well as interviewing babysitters“added this source. The illusion of being a mother for the third time is immense.

Another source, also close to the actress, he is glad that he has finally put the weight of the legal battle with his father behind him and the limitations that this entailed: “She’s wanted to have kids with Sam for years, so she’s finally free to make it happen, she can barely contain her excitement., details. “She would love to have twins, a boy and a girl.“.

In vitro fertilization or surrogacy, the other options

In case Britney Spears does not get pregnant naturally, both will resort to in vitro fertilization or surrogacy. In summer there will be news, with complete certainty, of the status of the artist, who wants to have a life in her womb again and give one or more siblings to her two teenage children from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.