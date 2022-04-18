Britney Spears opens up about her fears about the arrival of her third child

Britney Spears continues to open up about some aspects of his private life, after letting the world know his pregnancy. On Monday of last week, the pop artist surprised her followers by revealing that she is expecting her first child with her partner Sam Asghari.

Although Britney tried to hide her pregnancy to prevent the paparazzi from profiting from her images, the singer continues to refer to it on her networks. In recent days, she has opened up about the arrival of their third child.

The 40 year old performer posted a picture of her pregnant with her first son Sean Preston, whom she welcomed in 2006 with then-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney remembering her first pregnancy

With a black and white photo, Britney can be seen cradling her baby bump and wearing a silk dress. In her post, which she has now edited, the singer talks about her about her fear of bringing a baby into this world. Especially after the various documentaries that came out about her life and the tutelage of more than 10 years to which she was subjected.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many documentaries about someone unless they’re dead!!!” she wrote in the post. “I mean, was that allowed? Again, OH WELL, it’s perspective, you know?” she continued.

Related news

Britney carries her pregnancy in style

Britney revealed to the world the news of her pregnancy through a post on his Instagram account. She there she related how she found out that there was a new Spears on the way, after having gained weight after her trip to Hawaii with her fiancé. Although the artist called Sam her husband, there is no confirmation that the couple walked down the aisle.

This will be the Britney and Sam’s first baby, while she is the mother of Sean Preston (16), and Jayden James (15), the result of her relationship with Federline. For her part, Sam also confirmed the pregnancy news, referring to the pop star as a “lioness” and sharing a painted image of two lions with her cub.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!