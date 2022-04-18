Britney Spears is ‘afraid to have a baby in this world’

Britney Spears she has made it clear that the control her father had had over her for years was left behind with the joy of becoming a mother again. And it is that after years of being unable to conceive for legal reasons, the singer finally fulfilled her dream and will have her third child, along with Sam Asghari.

The artist is the mother of two teenagers, Sean and Jayden, 16 and 15 years old, respectively, the result of her relationship with Kevin Federline and although her dream came true, she cannot hide that she has some fears about this new experience of motherhood, she reviewed X time.

Just a week after announcing that she is waiting sweetly, Britney confessed that feels scared about “having a baby in this world”, especially after his personal life was aired in several documentaries about the guardianship exercised by his father Jaime Spears for 13 years.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many documentaries about someone unless they’re dead!!! I mean, was that allowed? Again, OH WELL, it’s perspective, you know?” She wrote on her Instagram account in a black and white photograph in which she wears a silk dress and shows off her belly from her first pregnancy, that of her eldest son Sean Preston, whom she welcomed in 2006 with her then-husband, dancer Kevin Federline.

Another of Spears’ great fears is suffering from postpartum depression as in the past, however, she pointed out that her happiness is greater and she will prepare to receive the new member of the family as she should, so she will have all the necessary care to face this process, among them, will take the famous tea of Kate Hudson.