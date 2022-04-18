British Medical Journal describes ivermectin study done in CDMX as “ethics scandal”

The British Medical Journal described in one of his editorials as a “ethics scandal” the study that reported on the results of administering ivermectin a 220 thousand people by the Government of thea Mexico City as treatment of COVID-19.

Two recent ethics scandals have further cast a shadow over ivermectin research. First, a report of an experimental study in Mexico City that delivered nearly 200,000 ivermectin-based medical kits to residents with COVID-19 was removed from the SocArXiv server,” the document reads.

“The report was withdrawn, the director of SocArXiv said, because the experiment was conducted ‘without due consent or appropriate ethical protections,’” ​​added the British Medical Journal.

The other case he referenced was that of a prison experiment in Arkansas, in the United States, where four incarcerated men developed serious side effects after a doctor gave them a high dose of ivermectin as a purported anti-cancer treatment. COVID-19 without your knowledge, or that led to a lawsuit.

The lack of consent was not the only ethical violation in these two scandals. Research participants were exposed to the risk of drug side effects without knowing that they had been given ivermectin,” he noted.

He pointed out that in the case of what happened in Mexico City “the lack of information to the participants violated a human right established in the Mexican constitution: the right to access information.”

Last February, the magazine SocArXiv of the University of Maryland withdrew the study carried out by the Government of Mexico City in 2021 on the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients due to ethical issues.

The director of SocArXiv, Philip N Cohenexplained that the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP) of the capital government allegedly “recruited experimental subjects unethically, apparently without their informed consent, and therefore it is an unethical study.”

The scandal grew because the director of the ADIP and main signatory of the study, José Merino, intensely defended his document on social networks, also signed by the Secretary of Health of Mexico City, olive lopez.

