Brie Larson joins the franchise

Vin Diesel remains firm with the promise he made: that the latest films in the saga, which he immortalized with the help of Paul Walker, are the most impressive of all. And while he was unsuccessful in bringing back the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, now could confirm that Brie Larson agreed to join the big family of “fast and furious” for the which will be part of the tenth installment, together to Jason Momoa.

“Welcome to the family,” the actor and producer said Saturday on his Instagram account. “Yeah, yeah, yeah… You see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud, you say to yourself, ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character that you will be introduced to in Fast10,” explained Diesel. And he added, giving more clues as to what Larson’s place will be in the saga: “You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond his beauty, the intellect of him, his Oscar, haha, it’s this deep soul that will add something that maybe you didn’t expect but longed for”.

While, The actress a while later shared her impressions in an Instagram post. “Moved! I can’t even explain how I feel about joining the Fast family,” she wrote. She also shared the selfie with Diesel to add: “Thank you for receiving me with such kindness and emotion, @vindiesel. I can’t wait to share more (when I can).” Larson, 32, is already part of the always successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and has now been chosen to join the tenth installment of this blockbuster franchise; in fact, she has been working hard on the marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvelhis 2019 solo debut.

A delivery with news

The untitled tenth installment, which will be released on April 7, 2023 in theaters, has among its cast a Jason Momoa. After Dwayne Johnson drastically announced that “there is no chance” that he will be part of the saga of Fast and FuriousBoth Vin Diesel and the producers of the hit movie series focused on finding another equally compelling star to make his debut in the new film. And they succeeded: the protagonist of Aquaman will be part of the cast of the tenth installment.

Although there are still no details about the character he will play, several US media speculate that Momoa will play a new villain. In this way, the protagonist of League of Justice joins the long list of stars signed by those responsible for the saga over time. In addition to “The Rock”, stars such as Jason Statham, John Cena, Kurt Russell and Helen Mirren made stellar appearances.

Far from losing the interest of the public, the films not only seem to have the loyalty of the fans, but also add followers in each installment. The ninth film, released in the middle of the pandemic, in 2021, raised more than 726 million dollars worldwide.

That film marked the return of director Justin Lin, who had withdrawn from the saga after Fast and Furious 6, from 2013. Great connoisseur of the plot and a great favorite of the fans, the director will once again go behind the scenes of the tenth film. Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Ludacris (Tej), Sung Kang (Han), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Charlize Theron (Cipher) are reportedly reprising their roles.

Momoa’s entry into the franchise, one of the highest grossing in recent times, is just a sample of the actor’s good work present, who in 2021 played Duncan Idaho in Dune and premiered the second season of see, on Apple TV+. This year, in addition, the premiere of the second solo installment of DC’s aquatic hero is expected, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomfrom the western The Last Manhunt and from the series slumberlandon Netflix.

Justin Lin will direct the last two films. It was announced that the franchise will end with the 11th installment.