BLACKPINK: Was Jennie at “Coachella 2022″? | Billie Eilish, Chahee, BLINK, music festival, what performances she saw | Asian culture

The 2022 Coachella show brought together K-pop artists such as Jackson Wang and 2NE1’s second-generation group’s incredible comeback with singer CL. In addition, this event is always attended by important figures in music and acting such as Olivia Wilde who went to see Harry Styles and others. However, the BLINK fandom mentioned that they have seen BLACKPINK’s Jennie on the first two dates.

YOU CAN SEE: BLACKPINK: Jisoo talks about K-pop group’s comeback on Weverse

BLACKPINK performed at the 2019 Coachella music festival in Indio, California. This was the first female K-pop group at this event and they sang 13 songs like “Kill this love”, “Don’t Know What to Do”, “Playing with fire”, among others. Given this, Jennie and Lisa were in the public the same year to enjoy several presentations.

Jennie at Coachella

Jenny was at the Incheon airport en route to Los Angeles on April 11, 2022. She had to do her activities for promotions with the Gentle Monster eyewear brand, with which she has collaborated with products designed by the “Solo Monster” singer. ”.

Some BLINKS were on both dates of Coachella 2022. During the first day, Jennie was seen with her orange hair and they started seeing her from behind. According to a fan who was on the first day of the concert, the artist was wearing a mask throughout the festival and Saw Peaches’s number up to Daniel Caesar’s and then withdrew chahee, one of her friends. In addition, she was reunited with Jaden Smith, the son of Willy Smith. The two met in 2019.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie on the first day of “Coachella 2022”. Photo: Twitter.