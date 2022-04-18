Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni slams daughters of ‘mother goose’ Kris Jenner and ‘ugly duckling’ in new tirade ahead of court trial

BLAC Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni, aka Shalana Hunter, slammed “mother goose” Kris Jenner and her “ugly duckling” daughters in a new rant ahead of the court trial.

Blac’s mother has reportedly been ranting about Kris, 66, and her children on social media, according to Radar Online.

Over the Easter weekend, Tokyo reportedly made a comment directed at the matriarch.

He reportedly stated: “Mother goose and her ugly ducklings will be brought to court to squat and lay the golden eggs.

“Go.”

His daughter Blac, 33, has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian family for defamation and a host of other accusations.

THE SELECTION OF THE JURY

According to TMZ, Kris, along with her daughters Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and Kylie, 24, were present in the courtroom.

Around 40 potential jurors are in the process of being selected for the jury.

Rob Kardashian, 35, reportedly did not attend the hearing.

It’s unclear why Kris’s son wasn’t in court at the time.

THE LEGAL BATTLE

Blac claimed that Keeping Up With The Kardashians alumni were responsible for her and Rob’s reality show being cancelled.

The KUWTK spinoff Rob and Chyna ran for one season before it was canceled by E! net.

However, Rob’s attorney claimed that it was the couple’s breakup that led to the show’s cancellation.

Meanwhile, Blac’s legal representation claimed he was guaranteed more than $92,000 for each installment of what would have been an eight-episode series.

According to documents previously uncovered by Radar Online, the reality star family filed a motion, demanding that “any conversation or evidence regarding their wealth or financial condition be barred from the jury trial.”

The request also stated that the mother-of-two would only be allowed to discuss her financial status if “the jury returns a verdict awarding damages.”

The Kardashians have denied all the claims against her and have stated that the young model has a lot of income through her other companies, specifically her OnlyFans.

FATHER AND DAUGHTER

Rob recently shared a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac.

The girl appeared to be riding in the back of a moving car.

He wore a pink shirt and jean shorts during the father-daughter outing.

The former E! star captioned the post with a slew of emojis, including a pineapple, a tennis ball, and a blue heart emoji.

After Rob and Blac got engaged in April 2016, the two ended their relationship and split in December after several intense fights.

The former couple found themselves in a six-year legal war.

