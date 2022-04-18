Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to haunt the house during the Easter holidays

Your kids may have been looking for colored plastic eggs this morning, but ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez In a different chase…they bomb the sidewalk of their new home.

The newly engaged couple (again) had been visiting different properties over the Easter weekend… including on Sunday itself, when they showed up in Bel Air at what appears to be a largely construction site.

We can’t see any real houses here, maybe it’s being built as we speak, but Ben and Jane were outside talking about taking a look before heading back to their truck.

On Saturday, it was more than that…at the time, they were in Brentwood looking at a mansion, and they seemed to enjoy the views from above on a higher part of the house, where they really hadn’t. be impressed, at least on the surface.

These are just the latest stops Bennifer has made on his property hunt, which began again after they agreed to a coveted Bel Air estate. he fell In the past week.

Since then, check out a profile. holmby hills space As well as Beef Hills Fit… Huge Peeping Pools – Owned by Ex-Wife Mr Zhao And the last of the design. mohamed hadid But it seems they haven’t decided yet.

This, of course, comes after they have moved away from It will be 55 million dollars. – which they apparently felt was not right for them after entering the escrow account.

As these luxury residences sit down to pick and choose among the rich and famous in Los Angeles, there’s likely a lot riding on their decision outside of the crib…especially with their kids in the picture. Therefore, they want to make sure that they are chosen correctly here.

On the other hand, they’re ready to get married…so maybe there’s a little urgency on the table. You don’t want to take up too much time, ie courtship or house hunting.

