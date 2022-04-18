Their kids may have been looking for colored plastic eggs this morning, but Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez On another chase… they bomb the sidewalk for their new home.

The couple – newly engaged (again) – had checked out several properties over the Easter weekend… including that same Sunday, when they showed up at the Bel Air on what appears to be a largely under construction site.

We can’t see any real house here – maybe it’s under construction as we speak – but Ben and Jane were out talking to take a look before heading back to their SUV.

Saturday was more than that… right then, they were in Brentwood looking into a mansion and seemed to be enjoying the view from above in a higher part of the house, where they actually hadn’t. They all seemed to be impressed, at least on the surface.

These are just the last few stops Bennifer made on his property search, which began again after they agreed on a coveted Bel Air property. fallen off last week.

Since then, check out a profile Holmby Hills space As well as Beef Hills Fit… Huge Peeping Pools – Owned by ex-wife Mr. Zhao And the latest in design Mohamed Hadid But it seems they haven’t decided yet.

This, of course, comes after they have walked away from It will be 55 million dollars – which they apparently felt was not right for them after entering the escrow account.

As these luxury residences sit to choose between the rich and famous in Los Angeles, there’s probably a lot going on in their decision outside the crib… especially with their babies in the photo. Therefore, they want to make sure that they are chosen correctly here.

Then again, they’re ready to get married… so maybe there’s some urgency on the table. It won’t take too long: courtship or house hunting, that is.

