Because Michela Giraud conquers. Her irony against pietism and hypocrisy

“My passions were ham and being with other children, and being with other children meant beating them for me. Since I was a fat and violent child, my parents thought about signing up for something that suited my inclinations: classical dance “. About halfway through his one woman show from stand-up comedyL’Roman humorist Michela Giraud – background: (high) middle-class military family with French ancestry and clerical sympathies – he jokes about his childhood lived as the younger sister of a girl with a Asperger’s diagnosisneurodiversity that does not compromise intellectual abilities, but yes the quality of social interactions, in a neighborhood where other girls “they were everything we weren’t: thin, perfect, self-confident, graceful, very spoiled “.

The shared memory of those distant dance lessons, the first theater of his (self) perceived awkwardness, and therefore of his vulnerability to the judgmental gaze of the classmates and the teacherhowever, gives us a snapshot of Michela Giraud who, with all due respect to the teacher Pina, sharpened so much in silhouette as in the language, it does not correspond to the impression that today passes through us from our eyes and ears: that of finding ourselves in front of a woman and a comic artist of rare elegance.

There shistorm for the unfortunate tweet on the “They”By Demi Lovato: self-criticism and social criticism merge in the show

Michela Giraud was born in Rome on July 28, 1987. She has a degree in Art History and a master’s degree in Dramaturgy at the Silvio D’Amico National Academy of Dramatic Art in Rome.

In Michela Giraud: The truth, I swear!available on Netflix from April 6, 2022, there is not a single moment that escapes the grace of its author and actress: in a ballerina twist – and then it is not true that she is unable to dance gracefully, as she believes only the cruel and very spoiled ones mentioned above can do – he superimposes self-criticism on social criticism when he retraces it shitstorm who invested it following a tweet in which he joked about the request expressed by the non-binary Demi Lovato to be defined by the pronoun “They“.

In the susceptibility of the little girls who, on that occasion, had given her reproachful chirps with insulting tones, she recognizes the narcissistic fragility of those who seek in the battles of civilization only an identity screen, a support for the void of knowing oneself: in opening a passage for reflection, without setting it up, but suggesting it naturally, Giraud from comedian becomes humorist and humorist becomes satirist. She desecrates herself and her detractors of the time, but to hit another target: la social perversion of finding meanings where there are none in the forgetfulness to read beyond the surface – the resentment of adolescents withdrawn on their noble ideals in favor of likes and retweets that console them of their invisibility – when it would be necessary to do so.

The freedom not to like oneself: Michela Giraud against any definitory (and definitive) fence

In Michela Giraud: The truthI swear, available on Netflix, the Roman humorist performs in front of the audience of the Vinyl club in Rome.

After all, Michela Giraud understands – and, by rebound, leads her audience to understand – that each label is approximate and that in every label there is a constraint but also a fallacious guarantee: call “curvy“Who, like her, is considered overweight, according to shared aesthetic parameters, replaces signifier with signifier, but does not solve the ultimate mania of ghettoization. To refine a term not only does not change the intention of the speaker but often emphasizes that there is something to refine.

When the extra pounds – or less – are no longer something we will pay attention to, perhaps then the change will have come true, but, in the meantime, it will not save us self-convinced or self-proclaimed in love with ourselves and our body. Simply because it is not true and, even if it were true, it would be a transitory state like any other condition that affects the human. There is no self-esteem that can be considered definitive because the freedom to like oneself comes from the same source as its opposite: the freedom to be so-so, sometimes even to be disgusted (“It’s as if life were a question of absolute… it’s physiological that you can’t always like it: one day Beyoncé wakes up; another day you wake up Magalli“).

The tale of disability: Sister Cristina’s Asperger’s

Michela Giraud, on her show, talks about what it was like growing up next to a sister with an autism spectrum disorder

The distortion that Giraud goes to affect concerns the tendency to want to make the accounts that do not add up, the mania to simplify and bring everything back to a grid, a reassuring grid. The story of the disability of his sister Cristina – suffering from an autism spectrum disorder due to which she does not know filters and, unable to fit into the usual relational dynamics, is uninhibited from any scruple or sense of common modesty – it is for her an opportunity to subtly prick the embarrassment in the face of a form of atticipity that does not announce itself with a wheelchair or a physical deformityand is therefore not easily identifiable by most.

To the incomprehension of others, to which is often added the pietistic attitude or the confusion of the orders of magnitude of a problem – “listen, me too, I want to confess to you, I have a great pain in my heart … my father … he has high cholesterol“-, Michela Giraud responds by doing what any high-ranking comic playwright should do: she puts everything back into perspective. Together with her, the audience, amused and even a little (com) moved, gain that position away which allows us to look at things with the saving lightness of one who has learned to maintain a grip on their exact value. To her mother who explained to her that her sister had a colander instead of her head, she, a child, used to respond worried “Mom, isn’t it like I have this syndrome too?“. The maternal reply – “No, you are just curvy!”-, in the repetition of the memory altered by the histrionic needs, it bounces on the stage as memory of the source of his talent: to feel that there is a difference between the tick under the arms and the pain of not being able to be understood.