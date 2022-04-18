BAFICI 2022. International Independent Film Festival.

BAFICI 2022. From Tuesday, April 19 to Sunday, May 1

The Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival [BAFICI] announces its 2022 edition

290 films with more than 450 functions and more than 60 special activities in 15 venues.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of the City of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival will be held from April 19 to May 1 [23] BAFICI.

In its 2022 edition, the festival, one of the most important in Latin America, brings together the most outstanding national and international filmmakers. For 13 days, the cinema returns to the traditional theaters of downtown Buenos Aires, supporting the reactivation of Corrientes Street.

It will have a program designed for all audiences: 290 films with more than 450 face-to-face functions, of which 223 films will also be shown online, and more than 60 special activities, in more than 15 venues. The programming, ticket reservation links and the catalog will be found on the Vivamos Cultura website.

The 23rd edition of the Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (BAFICI) returns to the traditional theaters of the Center with a program for all audiences. The festival will promote and accompany the cultural and economic reactivation of downtown Buenos Aires. The mythical Corrientes Street concentrates a large part of the city’s heritage: bars, bookstores, movie theaters, theaters and its architecture, and the downtown movie theaters, a large part of Argentina’s cinephile history. The first cinematographic projection in Buenos Aires was held in Corrientes and Esmeralda, in 1896, barely a year after the “invention of cinema” by the Lumière brothers in Paris.

The opening will take place on Tuesday, April 19 with two screenings.

The world premiere of Little Flower, the new film by Santiago Mitre, will be presented at Cine Multiplex Monumental Lavalle at 7:00 p.m. An adaptation of the novel by Argentine writer Iosi Havilio, with a script written by Miter and Mariano Llinás, starring Daniel Hendler, Melvil Poupaud, Vimala Pons and Sergi López. The Argentine short film Now I Know Where to Find You by Diego Berakha will also be screened, which uses images from Google Earth to recount his life story: his childhood in Spain and the trip he made when he was twelve years old and decided to move to Argentina, where his father. The Baficito opening, the section for boys and girls of the festival, will be open to the public and will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the Parque Centenario Amphitheater. The rise and fall of the Chop Chop Show, directed by Diego Labat, will be screened. It is the first Argentine puppet feature film: a mockumentary that, with humor for all ages, portrays the behind the scenes of a

puppet show broadcast via Instagram.

The closing performance will be on April 30 at 4:50 pm at the Gaumont Cinema, with a screening of the French film Viens, je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero, in its original language), by director Alain Guiraudie. A tragicomedy that takes as its starting point a terrorist attack in the quiet city of Clermont-Ferrand and points to an unlikely love story between a software programmer and a prostitute. From there and in parallel, it is shot in the directions that various characters are taking throughout one night, where they exhibit fears, prejudices and paranoia of a society that has suffered several of these events in recent years.

This year, as reflected in the Opening function, once again the short films and feature films that make up the three competitions of the festival have the possibility of winning any of them.

The competitions of the festival will be the International, Argentina and Vanguardia returns and Gender. BAFICITO, the exclusive section for children of BAFICI, will have seven (7) titles: Icare and the Minotaur, by Carlo Vogele; Nounours, by Lou Rigoudy; Oink, by Mascha Halberstad; Tarsilinha, by Celia Catunda and Kiko Mistrorigo; A bag found love and lost it in a corner, by Felipe Infante; Best Birthday Ever, by Michael Ekblad; and Les Voisins de mes voisins sont mes voisins, by Anne-Laure Daffis and Léo Marchand. In addition, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, the Make it short program will be exhibited, with special screenings of short films produced by middle school students at the 25 de Mayo Cultural Center in Villa Urquiza, another program from the first ESI Short Film Festival and will be musicalization of a classic by the pioneer George Méliès by the Lugano School Orchestra, at the Usina del Arte. The Open Microphone section is added again, so that boys and girls can bond with different figures of the

means, medium; in addition to specific workshops at the Museo del Cine, the Buenos Aires Museo (BAM) and Arte en Barrios (the City’s cultural program that promotes workshops, trades, training and artistic projects in emerging neighborhoods).

The festival will feature several special activities. There will be face-to-face and online talks with international and national guests, launches of four (4) books and projections that are combined with talks, parties or live shows: the film Italo disco will have a party allegorical to the genre, after the premiere of El kaiser del At Atlántida an opera singer will delight the public with an aria, in the screenings of Diarios de Andrés Di Tella Di Tella himself will read excerpts, there will be a Tribute to Manuel Antín 60 years after his first film, the anniversary screening of Happy Together by Wong Kar-wai 25 years after its premiere, among others.

In addition, there will be the outstanding presence of important international figures who will be in charge of Masterclasses, such as Pascale Bodet, David Fisher, Bruce LaBruce and Jorge Arriagada. A luxury Masterclass is added, courtesy of Disney: a talk with Danny Elfman, the legendary Hollywood composer famous for his work with Tim Burton and many other directors.

In Special Nights, four (4) unpublished Argentine titles will be presented, offering their

world premiere at Bafici: BJ: The Life and Follies of Bosco and Jojo, by Sergio Bonacci Lapalma; The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime of Cabezas, by Alejandro Hartmann; Let everything stop, by Juan Baldana; and Telma, the cinema and the soldier, by Brenda Taubin. Three international films will also have their premiere: En Djevel med Harpun / El arponero, by Mirko Stopar, a Norwegian-Argentine co-production; No Compromise When It’s Time to Die, by Fred Riedel; and The Affairs of Lidia, by Canadian LGBT+ activist and filmmaker Bruce LaBruce.

The Focus of this edition will be dedicated to Pascale Bodet, French director, actress and critic; Genadzi Buto, director, animator, artist and designer from Belarus; and David Fisher, Israeli documentary filmmaker and cultural manager.

This year Rescates will have seven (7) titles: the anniversary screening of Happy Together, filmed in a Buenos Aires rediscovered through the eyes of the great Wong Kar-wai; a restored version of Bolivia, by Israel Adrián Caetano; the restored copy of Cholo, by Bernardo Batievsky -courtesy of UCLA Film & Television Archive-; Migration, by Ezequiel Acuña, an Argentine-Peruvian co-production that can be seen for the first time in Buenos Aires; the Portuguese O movimento das coisas, by Manuela Serra; Prisoners of the Earth, by Mario Soffici, courtesy of the Pablo Ducrós Hicken Film Museum; and Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut, by Sylvester Stallone.

In addition, three (3) films by Jan Oxenberg (Brooklyn, 1950) will be screened, one of the pioneers of queer cinema in the United States, who through experimentation and a sense of humor made the society around her visible.

Within Tributes, four (4) titles will be presented: Manuel Antín’s first feature film The odd number; The Adventure and The Red Desert, two (2) classics by Michelangelo Antonioni, as a tribute to Monica Vitti; and, as a tribute and farewell to Pascual Condito, there will be a screening of Behind the Screen, by Marcos Martínez, a documentary portrait of the historic film distributor.

Ticket policy:

General Admission: $150

Discounted admission for students and retirees, and all functions of BAFICITO and Focos: $100.

Ticket sales online from April 15 at 10 a.m. at Vivamos Cultura, or in person from April 18 at the following ticket offices: from April 18 to 30 at the San Martín Cultural Center (Sarmiento 1551) from 11 at 10 p.m.; from April 20 to 30 at Cine Cosmos (Av. Corrientes 2046) from 1 to 9:30 p.m.; INCAA Space Gaumont Cinema (Av. Rivadavia 1635) from 12 to 10:30 p.m.; Multiplex Lavalle (Lavalle 780) from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (*April 28, 29 and 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.); Cine Lorca (Av. Corrientes 1428) from 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Once the projection has started, entry to the room will not be allowed and the ticket will lose validity. All the movies on the program [23] BAFICI not spoken in Spanish will have subtitles.

For free movies that require prior reservation, it can only be done online from April 15 at 10 a.m. at Vivamos Cultura.

For free movies without reservations admission is on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to

capacity of each space.

Headquarters:

CENTRAL CIRCUIT OF THE FESTIVAL – CORRIENTES AVENUE AREA: The Cultural San Martín | Lorca Cinema | Cosmos Cinema | Gaumont Cinema | Lavalle Monumental Multiplex Cinema | French Alliance | Leopoldo Lugones Room – CTBA

PERIPHERAL ROOMS: Museum of Cinema | Usina del Arte |Cultural Center 25 de Mayo | Centennial Park Amphitheater | Art Spaces in Neighborhoods | Buenos Aires Museum