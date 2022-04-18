Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition: Coming to Switch

Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch in September, combining the base game along with several expansion packs. This includes Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction and both Genesis parts and will retail for $ 50 when it arrives on Nintendo’s hybrid gaming console. For those players who already own the regular edition of Ark on Switch, they will receive a complete overhaul of features, graphics and optimization for the game. The developer of Ark Wildcard study claims that a third party developer has been hired to lead the charge on this new version of Ark, which led to the rewrite and development of the game’s Switch code on the latest version of Unreal Engine 4.

“Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition gameplay overhaul on Switch has been on our radar for a while and we’re delighted to have found a talented team that can help us realize this vision,” said the co-founder and co-director of Wildcard studio Jesse Rapczak. The Ark franchise continues to grow lately, as an animated series based on the dinosaur action adventure game is in development alongside a full-fledged sequel starring Vin Diesel. The Fast and Furious star is not only the face of the protagonist Santiago in the game, as he will also be executive producer of the game.