Apple TV + wants to seduce Netflix subscribers

*This article about AppleTV+ was originally published in UK version of GQ.

Let’s make something clear from the beginning: in a “war” between international conglomerates with so much money, which operate in that media oligopoly that we consume digitally, there is no loser. This is not David against Goliath– It’s more of a multi-front fight between hulking giants using inexhaustible weaponry. As far as we should be concerned, the more competition, the better.

But for a long time this has not been a war. Netflix serves as a metaphor about him streaming right now: he’s the strongest guy, the one who got there first and the one who spends the most money. According to Varietythe company invested €12.6 billion in original (or theoretically original) content in 2021, Amazon somewhat less, and AppleTV+with less than three years of life, some apparently insignificant 6 million in movies and series.

And yet, despite Netflix’s financial dominance, Apple last month dealt it the bloodiest of blows, snatching away at the last moment the golden statuette: the Oscar they’ve coveted for so long. He was the candidate with the fewest ballots to make history, but he did it, boosted by a last-minute tide of support for the winner of Best Picture, CODA. And what’s worse: the final race was between two participants, the eventual winner and the Netflix alternative, the power of the dogby Jane Campionfavorite since January.

CODA It’s not a great movie at all. It is very, very far from other top examples of American cinema that have been released in the last twelve months. It wouldn’t even make the top 20. It’s a heartwarming tv movie with a powerful emotional element, much less the best, but of course, the one that usually takes the Oscar for Best Film it rarely is. Be that as it may, Apple TV + has achieved the historic honor of being the first platform to break the taboo of the Academy with the streaming, and at the expense of his greatest enemy. If the streaming wars were like the space race, Apple would have just put the first man on the moon.

To rub it in the face even more, Netflix’s attempt to take the Oscar in 2020, the Irishfrom Martin Scorsese, it cost them more than 180 million euros in production costs alone. Although the acquisition of CODA by Apple at the Sundance Film Festival was a record-breaking $23 million, a relatively paltry sum, an easy outlay compared to Netflix’s nine-figure gamble.

appletv+, CODA and the Streaming Wars

However, Apple has a bump in the road: its tentative Oscar nominee for 2023 is emancipationa drama about slavery that costs more than 100 million euros, starring none other than Will Smith. You may have heard, but his public image is not exactly at its best.