Anya Taylor-Joy and the Spanish director with whom she wants to work at all costs

Despite his youth, 26 years old, Anya Taylor-Joy He has already managed to position himself in the eyes of the industry as one of the rising stars with the greatest future. Despite debuting in 2014 and gaining attention with her participation in Peaky Blindersit wasn’t until 2020 when he truly kicked down the door thanks to his roles in emmaand in the Netflix miniseries, queen’s gambit The latter also earned him widespread critical support as he won a Critics’ Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

However, before he conquered the general public, in 2015 he was part of the debut feature of who today can be considered without a doubt as his mentor, the director Robert Eggers. The witch triumphed at the Sitges Festival and laid the foundations for a collaboration that this year will continue with north manthe definitive consecration of Eggers after his first film and The lighthouse (2019).

“Having the opportunity to be in front of the camera with him again was very exciting, because now we know each other better (…) Now that I have returned to be under his orders, I said, ‘I am who I am as an actress because of you, you were the first person I saw and based everything on you’, and that made me feel proud, because being precise as an actress, working hard, being part of a team… all of that is because of him”, assures the actress in an interview with elDiario.es in which she also admits that she would like to see each other face to face with another director.

“I can’t wait to work with Pedro Almodóvar. To be honest, I can’t wait to make a film in Spanish. I would love it because he is such an incredible and sweet director in the short time I spent with him -they coincided at the Oscar Awards-. I would like to, and I will take advantage of any excuse to shoot in Spain again”, says the actress, who has already worked with Sergio G. Sánchez in The Secret of Marrowboneand who spent the first years of his life in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Enlarge Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Eggers and Alexander Skarsgård, at a preview held in London. Jeff Spicer Getty

But while that opportunity presents itself, we can once again enjoy his work in the new Robert Eggers film, which has already received excellent reviews among those who have had the opportunity to see the film. And it is that north man brings together some very appetizing ingredients that refer to a good plot and a luxury cast, with performers like the aforementioned Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson or Nicole Kidman.