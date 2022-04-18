Anuel was offended by his song and how he responded

Karol G was one of the artists who had her space on the Coachella stage this weekend with a presentation in which he wore the Colombian flag on his clothes, he sang several of his “palos” and even dedicated a space to other iconic songs for Latin American culture.

For almost an hour, The woman from Antioquia was on stage and there was a moment when she invited Becky G to sing ‘MAMI’his latest release and with which he made many of the people who were at this festival vibrate.

In his presentation, Karol G repeated the phrases that many believe are for AnuelWell, he talks about an ex who keeps saying “I love you and I love you” while he is with other women. Until a few months ago, the Puerto Rican even appeared at the Colombian’s concerts and said that he still wanted to be with her, but shortly after he found another woman with whom he has made several videos that for some are even uncomfortable to watch.

Karol G at Coachella: Anuel was offended by the song

On his Instagram account, the Puerto Rican singer sent a message to the Colombian, although he did not dare to mention it directly. After the impact of her time at Coachella, he wrote:

“And that they say that supposedly I am the one who is stuck in the past. We are no longer in the old days. I’m not the one dedicating songs after so long. Release me in a band that has me without balls, “he wrote.

However, almost a month ago, he himself released a song that says: “I’m not even with Karol anymore, and I’ve never erased the tattoo”referencing the large image on the back that was made when they were together.

This is the message that Anuel published on his social networks and with which he once again comes out for Karol G, but not because of the impact of his songs, which obviously have less impact than his relationship with the Colombian.