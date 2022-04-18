Anthony Hopkins surprised with a scatological message on his social networks

Spitting colorful little eggs towards the camera, the Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins sent a hilarious Easter greeting to his followers on social media and generated hundreds of reactions from his followers. Known for his acid humor, the 84-year-old interpreter joined the list of celebrities who shared his celebration of the Holy Week, but in a particular way.

The artist uploaded a clip of 8 seconds on his Twitter account, in which he expels a total of three Easter eggs from his mouth. The first, colored green. The second, colored pink and the last color blue. At the end of the video, and with her eyes wide open in an exaggerated way, she expressed: “Happy Easter”.

Anthony Hopkins’ hilarious Easter greeting for his followers

Quickly, the publication garnered thousands of retweets Y I like it. For their part, Anthony’s fans reacted through hundreds of comments. “How many days you made me happy with your funny side. I send you love and gratitude.”expressed a netizen.

“How is it that a man who played so many scary characters is so lovable?” asked another user, referring to the villainous roles Hopkins played in movies like The silence of the lambs (1991), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) or what’s left of the day (1993). “While most give politically correct salutes, Anthony does it his way,” another person remarked.

With a history of more than 60 years, Hopkins continues to grow as a versatile artist, giving new samples of his talent in other disciplines and his great sense of humor. In recent times, the also cartoonist, landed on the various social networks, especially TikTokwhere he shines in his facets as a musician and dancer.

Of the hundreds of publications that he made, one of the ones that caused the greatest furor was the one in which he dances hip hop within the so-called Toosie Slide Challengea challenge that consists of moving the body to the sound of “Toosie Slide”the rapper’s theme Drake. “I’m late to the party, but better late than never”Hopkins wrote in a post shared from his Instagram account. In it cliphe was seen moving his hips and jumping up and down in tune with the song.

Anthony Hopkins opened his Tik Tok account with pure dance

At the end of the test, the protagonist of what’s left of the day urged Sylvester Stallone Already arnold schwarzenegger to join the challenge. At his invitation, the famous actor imitated at the end of the video the most emblematic characters of his colleagues, Rocky Balboa and Terminator, pronouncing the unforgettable phrase at the end “I will be back”.

The harsh addiction that Anthony Hopkins experienced in his youth and his release on the networks

Although he is always used to showing his funniest side, on one occasion Hopkins took the opportunity to talk about the alcohol problems who lived in the 1960s.

In this framework, the Hollywood star explained that one day he decided to change his life and, 45 years later, he can say that he is completely sober and far from his addictions. In a emotional video that rose in 2020 on Instagram, Anthony referred to the subject and sent a heartfelt message to his followers.

“The new year is coming. It’s been a tough year full of pain and sadness for many, many, many people. But today, 45 years ago, I had a wake-up call, “he began in the recording that went viral.

“I was headed for disaster. I was drinking myself to death“, revealed. She then added, “I got a message. A little thought that said: ‘Do you want to live or die?’. I said: ‘I want to live’. And all of a sudden relief came and my life has been amazing.”

The Westworld actor made an emotional release about his addictions Instagram

Although the actor stated that there are days when you feel doubts and anguish, every time that happens to him, he tries to stay calm and be patient. “I say to myself, ‘Wait. Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday.’”

Without intending to give a sermon on the subject, as he himself clarified, before finishing the video, Hopkins left a message for his followers. “Be brave and powerful forces will come to your aid. That sustained me throughout my life. this will be the best year”.