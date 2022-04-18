Animals in Fortnite Season 2: all their locations

The wild animals they return in the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3. In this section of our complete guide to fortnite battle royale we tell you where to find wild animals Y how to hunt them:

Fortnite Season 2: where to find wild animals

The first thing we must take into account regarding animals is the fact that some of them appear around certain areas of the island. We will not find them within named locations such as cities, since the animals live in the countryside. Removing them will cause us to get meatand in the case of wild boars, also mushrooms.

All Wild Animal Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Ravens in Fortnite Season 2

Raven

Ravens are a flying animal. How can they fly? appear all over the island. By eliminating the ravens we will get meat. Some of them can be booty crows purple and gold; by eliminating them they drop loot such as epic and / or legendary weapons (depending on its color) and ammunition besides his meat.

Boars in Fortnite Season 2

Wild pig

The boars They are usually solitary animals, although they will not hesitate to attack us as soon as they see us, so we should not be overconfident. They do not have much health and generally do not usually represent a threat if we are well prepared. By removing them we get meat. can be tamed to make them follow us and attack our enemies. To do this, we will have to distract them with fruits or vegetables, and approach them to tame them while they are busy eating. boars spawn all over the island, except in the desert biome.

All boar locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Wolves in Fortnite Season 2

Wolves

The Wolves They usually go in herd, and they will attack us as soon as they see us. By removing them we get meat. can be tamed to make them follow us and attack our enemies. To do this, we will have to distract them with meat or fish (any type of fish will do), and approach them to tame them while they are busy eating. The Wolves spawn all over the island, except in the desert biome.

All wolf locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Chickens in Fortnite Season 2

Chicken

The chickens they are neutral animals that we can use to take high jumps and also avoid fall damage. Yes indeed, our character will take the chicken with both hands, so we will not be able to shoot or use any other object when we have “equipped” one of these flying animals. Its ability to avoid fall damage can be useful to us, although they are not intended to be used continuously in the same game, but rather occasionally to get out of trouble. There is a variant called booty chicken that shines; if we eliminate the animal, it will drop a weapon of the same rarity as the color it glowed with. By removing them we get meat. The chickens appear all over the island.

All chicken locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Frogs in Fortnite Season 2

Frog

Frogs are neutral animals that are usually by the rivers. As soon as they become aware of our presence, they will try to flee. By killing them, we will get meat. The Frogs appear on the banks of the rivers.

All frog locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Loot Sharks in Fortnite Season 2

Booty Shark

Loot Sharks are hostile animals that live in lakes and the sea that surround the island.. As soon as they become aware of our presence, they will try to jump towards us in order to bite us. His jump destroys structures. By killing them, we will get swag whose maximum rarity is determined by the brightness of their mouth when they were alive.

Knowing where all these wild animals are can be very useful when completing certain missions. You can take a look at the rest of our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to learn more secrets of the game.