Andrea Ferrero, the young guitarist who works with Adam Sandler

Venezuelan Andrea Ferrero always dreamed of going far with music. Since she was a child, her passion has focused on musical notes, especially the “rock” genre. Despite the fact that in her family there were no references in the area, they supported her. When he was only 10 years old, his parents gave him his first guitar. and since then he has not stopped until he has obtained a place in the industry.

His story became visible after a post on Twitter with a thread of images and anecdotes of the road traveled from Caracas to Los Angeles, where he currently resides. She currently works with comedy actor Adam Sandler.

“I didn’t think I was going to end up in the movie business or working with Adam Sandler. It wouldn’t have crossed my mind, honestly. My plan was to finish Berklee College of Music, move to Los Angeles and look to play here.enter the music industry. He had no choice, that was the only plan there was. I felt it was going to happen, even though at first I didn’t know how,” declared the 22-year-old from Caracas.

The incredible experience of working with Sandler

While Andrea was studying at Berklee, The guitarist received an unexpected message from the team of comedian Adam Sandler.

“They were shooting a movie in a town half an hour from Boston. They were looking for someone to teach Adam Sandler’s daughters and they contacted me. They showed my videos. At that time I could not teach because I was still studyingbut they contacted me and I went there in person”, revealed the artist.

A couple of invitations to the filming set made these two characters coincideafter this the connection they created was almost instantaneous.

“We connect through music, because he loves the guitar, even plays it and is talented. He likes music, rock too. I had the opportunity to play guitar several times, we started to improvise, and since then we have created a good relationship”, Ferrero recounted.

Months later and with a lot of sacrifice put on the table, Andrea saw herself doing internships in the actor’s company for 5 months.

He returned to Boston to finish his classes and then moved to Los Angeles to work for the comedian’s troupe.. Ferrero emphasizes that Adam was always aware of her, showing her unique and unconditional support. The guitarist added that he wants “to do well”, because he liked his work.

“He is super cool. He is the best boss in the world. Just as we see him in the movies he is in real life, very funny, very good person and humble. For me, he is like an example to follow, not only because of his success, but because of how he is as a person, because of his values”, expressed the Venezuelan.