Anatomy of a scandal: cast, synopsis, book, chapters…

‘Chicago Hope’, ‘Picket Fences’, ‘Ally Mc Beal’, ‘The Practice’… David E. Kelley’s name is ‘glorified’ with 11 Emmys. In fact, he has managed to broaden and expand his career by adapting books such as ‘Big Little Lies’ or ‘The Undoing’ and now he returns to collect another triumph thanks to ‘Anatomy of a scandal’, a Netflix miniseries of six one-hour chapters that adapts the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan on power and sexual assault in the British Parliament.

The profile of the characters in his last three series followed a very similar pattern: upper-class characters with seemingly idyllic lives until they are upended by scandalous, heinous crimes... ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, which takes place in England, is not very different.

According to the official Netflix synopsis, James and Sophia Whitehouse (Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller) They live in a happy and exclusive world. He is a minister of Parliament, he has a lovely family and his career seems to have no limits… until a scandalous secret unexpectedly comes to light. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery, ‘Downton Abbey’) also has an impressive career path, and her accusations threaten to tear Westminster, the Whitehouses and her own self-esteem apart.”

While Woodcroft works on his next case, Sophie attends a friend’s birthday party and wonders where her husband James, a Home Secretary and Member of Parliament with close links to the Prime Minister, is. Although she is actually talking to a constituent, the rumor arrives that a scandal is about to jump.

And so it is: it is discovered that the politician had a months-long relationship with an employee, Olivia Nytton (Naomi Scott), with whom he recently broke up. James tries to manage the scandal: with his wife, whom he tells that it didn’t mean anything; with the adviser to the prime minister, who tells him what to say to the press; with the public, who do not see this adventure with good eyes.

Sophie is very angry, but she knows that breaking up is not good for her family or her status. However, when she goes to Westminster for lunch with her husband, she finds it harder to keep her composure, especially in the elevator – one of the places where James and Olivia had sex. James offers his wife to leave politics, which could be a satisfactory solution. Nevertheless lawyer Kate Woodcroft digs into the case and realizes the scandal could be much bigger…

Ana Cristina BlumenkronNetflix

Naomi Scott completes the cast (‘Aladdin’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’), Josette Simon (‘The Witches of Roald Dahl’), Geoffrey Streatfield (‘The Boleyn Sisters’) and Joshua McGuire (‘Lovesick’).

It is obvious that, due to setting and plot, ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ baby from two other miniseries: ‘A very British scandal’ (with Claire Foy and Paul Bettany) and the aforementioned ‘The Undoing’ (with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman); You can review both series on HBO Max.

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Publishing Rock

amazon.es €9.45

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, despite being interesting, addictive and fast-viewing, suffers from treating sexual assault too lightly, something we find frankly weird in a post #MeToo world. There are also some flaws in the construction of the characters, such as Sophie not realizing that James’ apology is insincere.

The court scenes are some of the best, with Dockery changing her usual register and delivering convincing performances; It’s also the case with Miller and Friend, who is usually characterized by few tough-guy words on shows like “Homeland,” plays the slimy politician remarkably well.

Addictive, remarkable and fun, We emphasize again that these days the issue of sexual abuse should not be taken lightly.

WATCH SERIES ON NETFLIX

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io