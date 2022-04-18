Amber Heard’s friend is kicked out of court during Johnny Depp’s trial

The controversy surrounding Amber Heard continues, because The actress’s close friend, British music journalist Eve Barlow, was dramatically expelled from Johnny Depp’s trial.

Sources who attended the trial on Thursday told Page Six that Barlow, the former deputy editor of NME and a contributor to New York Magazine, got in trouble with the judge by texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom, which is usually reserved for legal advice.

Supposedly, Barlow has been acting as part of the actress’s legal team and even tried to intervene in the trial. about Depp’s friend witness, Gina Deuters, informants told the outlet.

Eve Barlow Shares Johnny Depp Witness Information

According to the sources, Barlow tried to defend Heard by asking her legal team to show Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Deuters was allegedly engaged as a witness. Barlow mentioned a social media post from Deuters, claiming it was a recent post from the current trial.

However, it turns out that the post in question was shared in 2021 during Depp’s trial against The Sun newspaper in London.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp denies ex-wife Amber Heard’s sexual assault accusations

Nevertheless, Deuters admitted on Thursday that he had seen videos of the trial. online before giving testimony, so she was dismissed from the courtroom and her testimony was expunged from the record.

Given what happened, Depp’s lawyers responded by pushing a motion for Barlow to be permanently barred from the courtroom, which the judge approved.

“Amber made her closest journalist friend sit front and center, with her legal team, at trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information. Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and banned him from the courtroom”the source told Page Six.

Judge Azcarate also objected to Barlow’s text messages and tweets. “She was live-tweeting from my courtroom…and I know the officers pulled her off because she was texting. That goes against the court order. Ms. Barlow will not be returning to the courtroom during this trial.”, he said according to court transcripts.