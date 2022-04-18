Amber Heard will be the highest paid actress in Hollywood; this will win in aquaman 2

The actress Amber Heard will become the highest paid Hollywoodthanks to his participation in the film Aquaman 2which will be released in 2022. It must be remembered that in the first part he received a payment of 5 million dollars, but the figure for this opportunity has grown considerably.

For the sequel to the story you will receive 10 million dollarsbut will also have a percentage of total salesas a bonus found in your contract.

Therefore, if we consider that the first part earned more than 1,148 million dollars, Heard could receive a bonus of between 25 and 30 million dollars, extra to his salary for participating in the history of DC Comics. This is an amount that neither Angelina Jolie nor Charlize Theron will be able to reach for productions made with Netflix.

Even Heard will receive better dividends than any actor who has participated in a superhero movie. For example, Robert Downey Jr. raised $20 million for the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame. In the case of Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) they received about $25 million each, in addition to guaranteed payment for their performance.

Heard has several projects on the horizon

In addition to the film in which he will star alongside Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard He will also be in other projects such as Run Away with Me, directed by Fred Grivois, which tells the story of an American in Paris, who falls in love with a model and the two get mixed up in the criminal underworld of the European modeling industry.

Little by little, the fame of Amber Heard has grown, thanks to his participation in feature films such as The Danish Girl, I Do… Until I Don’t, the Justice League, Her Smell, Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Now it’s time to enjoy one more participation of Amber Heard on the big screen, during the premiere of Aquaman 2.

PHOTO: Instagram

gka