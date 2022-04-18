All the premieres that arrive on Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Star Plus, StarzPlay and Paramount +

Every week the streaming platforms They launch new content for their subscribers and thus delight them with new productions, including several originals.

Below we review the most outstanding series, films and documentaries that reach Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Disney Plus, StarPlus, StarzPlay Y Paramount Plus in the week of April 18 to 24.

Amazon Prime Video

Criminal Game – April 22

This action thriller tells the story of a cunning con artist who manages to hide in a small town police station while on the run from a deadly hitman. Once the hitman finds him, a young policewoman will be caught in the middle of the fierce confrontation between the two. It features performances by Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder.

hbo max

The Flight Attendant (Season 2) – April 21

The second season of the acclaimed HBO original production is back. Cassie Bowden’s (Kaley Cuoco) life has taken an unexpected turn. Now based in the city of Los Angeles and in full state of sobriety, Cassie uses her free time to make a career in the world of espionage with the CIA. However, when a mission abroad leads her to accidentally witness a murder, she will be caught in the middle of another web of intrigue.

Kaley Cuoco is back in the HBO comedy-drama

Venom: Let There be Carnage – April 23

The sequel to Venom, starring Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, finally arrives on streaming. The sequel finds Eddie Brock attempting to relaunch his career by trying to interview serial killer Cletus Kasady, who is soon to become the host of the Carnage symbiote and escapes from prison following a botched execution.

Disney Plus

Polar Bear – April 22

As part of the celebration of Earth Day, the streaming platform will premiere its original film Polar Bear. It tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly difficult world polar bears face today. This documentary film is narrated by Catherine Keener, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress.

Polar Bear, the new original Disney production

My Big Little Farm: The Return – April 22

Here comes the Disney special, produced by National Geographic, based on the 2018 award-winning documentary feature film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who leave their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm and grow delicious food in harmony with the environment. nature in Ventura County. The new special follows the farmers’ tireless 10-year journey as they transform the land into a magical working farm and document the entire process in this heartwarming special that resembles a real-life Charlotte’s Web.

Explorer: The Last Tepui – April 22

The platform also debuts the special that follows elite mountaineer Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic explorer and mountaineer Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep into the jungle. Amazon, as they attempt to scale a 1,000-foot cliff for the first time. His goal is to take legendary biologist and National Geographic explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive island in the sky known as Tepui.

StarPlus

Death on the Nile – April 20

The film based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel of the same name arrives on Star Plus. Detective Hercule Poirot enjoys a cozy vacation in Egypt when he finds himself in the middle of an idyllic honeymoon for a couple that will soon be interrupted by tragedy. . Poirot must spring into action and find out who the murderer is on board the SS Karnak and stop him from taking another life. Kenneth Branagh directs and plays Poirot alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, among others.

death on the nile

New Amsterdam (Season 4) – April 20

The streaming platform premieres the fourth installment of New Amsterdam, the medical drama that conquered fans of the genre. Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors look to the future more optimistically after a turbulent year of sacrifice and hardship that pushed them over the edge. But with the arrival of Dr. Veronica Fuentes at the hospital, Max and the rest of the staff must face a new obstacle, as Veronica’s new implementations threaten to destroy their dreams.

StarzPlay

Gaslit – April 24

The new miniseries inspired by the Watergate scandal is released, focusing on the untold stories and the forgotten characters of the scandal that marked a nation. From Nixon’s bumbling underlings, to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who brought down the entire rotten enterprise. It features performances by Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Sean Penn with Julia Roberts in Gaslit

A simple favor – April 24

Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is a young mom blogger from a small town whose best friend, the sophisticated Emily (Blake Lively), suddenly disappears one day. Emily’s husband, Sean (Henry Golding), will help Stephanie search for her.

Paramount Plus

The First Lady – April 18

The first episode is now available The First Lady, a miniseries that explores American leadership as seen through the eyes of women who have held a key position in the White House: Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). In the East Wing of the White House, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden in plain sight, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies.

