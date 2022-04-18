Alexa Bliss would be frustrated with WWE for pre-WrestleMania 38 plans



Alexa Bliss still on vacation. After being absent for almost half a year, she returned to WWE programming on a regular basis in January 2022, starring in therapy sessions with a psychologist who wanted to unlink the evil entity that the fighter acquired when she was with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, but disappeared after losing to Bianca Belair in Elimination Chamber.

Some media indicated that one of the reasons for her absence at WrestleMania was her wedding to singer Ryan Cabrera, but Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has released more details of Bliss’s situation in the WWE locker room in the last few hours. According to Sapp, despite the creation of the vignettes in the psychologistWWE did not have a clear direction for the Raw superstar and that caused her great frustration.

“Fightful learned in January that up to 9 vignettes had been filmed for Alexa Bliss’s return to the ring and WWE programming after being away for several months,” Sapp wrote on Fightful Select. “They culminated in her participating in the Elimination Chamber match, but we’re told that even up to that point there was no substantial creative direction for Bliss.”

In Fightful’s report, Sapp claims that Bliss expressed discontent in the days after Elimination Chamber about his creative direction or lack thereof. She was not originally on the WrestleMania card but there were voices in the locker room that tried to get her involved and even there was talk of the possibility of including her in the fight for the Raw Women’s Championship between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. It is not known for sure if that idea was launched by someone from the creative team or by Alexa Bliss herself.

It is also indicated that Bliss he did not hide his frustration in the locker room openly for how his character was treated after his return. It is even said that on one occasion he openly expressed his discomfort to Vince McMahonalthough no details have been given about that moment.

