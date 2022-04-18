Alejandro Davidovich, low in the Godó due to fatigue

Alexander Davidovichfinalist of the Montecarlo ATP Masters 1000, has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy due to fatigue.

The Malacitano already warned that he was “very tired” after a week in which he chained six games playing his first professional final, which the Greek lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas by 6-3 and 7-6 (3).

However, he had stated after the match that “I want to be in every competition that is played in Spain because it stimulates me a lot to compete against my people.” After reviewing his physical condition with his team, Barcelona left his agenda.

Yes, the double Montecarlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, first seeded in Godó, continues in the draw, of which he has been a finalist twice, including the previous edition, in which he had the championship ball against Rafael Nadal.

Enter the picture in his place the French Manuel Guinard, ‘lucky loser’, picked up from the previous phase and who will be the first round rival of Bolivian Hugo Dellien, who also went through the ‘qualy’ screening.

“I’m sad, I can’t wait for next year,” the man from Marbella tweeted.

Davidovich, 22 years old and new world number 27, in his debut in the top-30, had only played the main draw once at his club, RCT Barcelona-1899, in 2021 losing to the Kazakh Alexander Bublik. He arrived in poor condition, with discomfort in his leg after reaching the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo.

He did not pass the previous phases of 2017, 2018 and 2019.

