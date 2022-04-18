Al Pacino, 81, dating 28-year-old woman

The legendary actor Al Pacino81, has started dating Noor Alfallah28, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young woman is 53 years younger that he actor of movie classics like “Scarface” and “The Godfather” and comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti American family and has worked as an executive producer on the short film “La Petite Mort”.

As exclusively published by the media Page Sixthe Famous They were photographed together this week at a group dinner to celebrate a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel. On the table was the actor from “Aquaman” Jason Momoa.

The portal reports that Alfallah has previously dated Mick jagger78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and has also been seen out and about in Los Angeles with Clint Eastwood91, whom he insisted was a family friend.

A source said: “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older menwas with Mick Jagger for a while and then dated Nicholas Berggruen.

The source added: “She has been with Al for some time and they get along great. The age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem., although he is older than his father.

Pacino and Alfallah were seen at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California on Saturday night, getting into the same car as they left the restaurant. The dinner went viral after Jason Momoa posted a photo on Instagram revealing that Pacino had a Shrek phone cover.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/18/group-of-people-posing-for-a-photo-4a611b16.jpg Noor Alfallah in a photo cuddling with Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood.

She is seen to have friends from high society and Famous of Hollywood, there is also the possibility that they are just friends.

This is the first time you see Al Pacino with a girl since his 2020 breakup with Israeli actress Meital Dohan.

They ended up because of the age difference and at one point the actress called him “Old” and “Stingy”. The “Weeds” singer, now 42, said after their two-year relationship ended that the nearly four-decade age difference between them “became too difficult.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/18/man-and-woman-posing-for-the-camera-with-a-black-jacket-141a742a.jpg Al Pacino and his ex-partner, Meital Dohan, in Los Angeles, in 2019. (GTRESONLINE)

“It’s hard to be with such an old man, even Al Pacino,” Dohan told the Israeli magazine La’Isha.

She added: “I had a falling out with him and I left him recently but of course I really love and appreciate him and was glad to be there for him when he needed me and to be a part of his legacy.”

“It is an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us.”

Before Dohan, The Godfather star was in a long-term relationship with the Argentinian actress Lucila Soláwhose daughter Camila Morrone is dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Other loves of actor of “Women’s Perfume” include Diane Keaton, Penelope Ann Miller, and Kathleen Quinlan.

Noor does not have a career in the industry. He has been a film enthusiast since the media reports that he studied filmmaking in Chicago and is vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/18/woman-posing-for-the-camera-with-a-black-jacket-6ba4adea.jpg Noor Alfallah rubs shoulders with Hollywood celebrities. @NOORALFALLAH ON INSTAGRAM (INSTAGRAM @NOORALFALLAH)

However, she is known to have friends Famous from Hollywood. “She hangs out with a lot of wealthy people in high society and she comes from a wealthy family,” an insider told Page Six.

Al Pacino He has three adult children: JulieMarie Pacino, 32 years old and twins Olivia Rose D’Angelo and Anton James D’Angelo, 21 years old.

Page Six confirms that Al Pacino, 81, has been dating Noor Alfallah, 28, since the pandemic. “The age gap (53 years) doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” pic.twitter.com/eygbSI50UB — PopBase (@PopBase) April 14, 2022