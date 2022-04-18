After rumors of infidelity, Rihanna appears hand in hand with A$AP Rocky wearing a braless minidress

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna They were in trend over the weekend, because a rumor spread about an alleged infidelity on the part of the rapper towards the singer, a situation that generated controversy among his fans since the couple looks very much in love at each public event that they are seen.

Even the artist confessed a few days ago to fashionhow was it that love was given with A$APin addition to recounting the moment in which he knew that “he was the one”.

For this reason, rumors that the father of her next child had an affair with shoe designer, Amina Muaddi They broke the hearts of their followers, but it seems that everything was a false alarm and the artists are still together.

The couple was captured as soon as they landed on Barbados, the country where the founder of Fenty is from. They both looked happy and walked out of the airport hand in hand.

Also during their stay in the Caribbean nation, the singers went to dinner and on this occasion Rihanna once again looked more impressive than ever with a black braless mini dress, which she accompanied with a bag of the same color and silver sneakers. For her beauty look, she chose a collected hairstyle, maxi earrings and cat eye eyeliner

Rihanna’s outfit stuck to the daring style that she has worn in the last months of her pregnancysince it has decided to put an end to the stereotypes that exist regarding the clothes that pregnant women should wear, by wearing pieces that are considered sexy.

It should be noted that the rumor of infidelity was already denied by Muaddi herself, who released a statement on her Twitter account in which she assured that the news is false, since she is not and has not been involved in a loving way with A$AP .

